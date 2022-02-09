New hopes for rebuild of Tipton St John school as funding criteria changes

Campaigners for the rebuilding of Tipton St John Primary on a flood-free site hope the school may finally qualify for Government funding.

Until now it has been excluded from the Government’s Schools Rebuilding Programme because flood risk was not included in the funding criteria. Instead, the decision-makers prioritised the schools whose buildings were in the poorest condition.

But, following a public consultation, the Government has accepted that other factors could be taken into consideration – including significant flood risk that poses a health and safety issue. Its response to the consultation was published on Friday, February 4.

Last time Tipton St John School was badly flooded, in October last year, the county councillor for the Otter Valley Ward, Jess Bailey, wrote to Baroness Barran, Minister for the School System, urging her to include flooding in the criteria for future funding rounds. The previous Otter Valley representative Claire Wright had spent years campaigning for Government money to rebuild the school.

Following last Friday’s news, Cllr Bailey said: “I have written to the Portfolio Holder for Schools at Devon County Council asking him to confirm he will use his best endeavours to ensure that this new criteria is applied to Tipton St John school in my ward so that the school can, as soon as possible, finally have the building it deserves within the village in a flood-free location.”

The MP for East Devon, Simon Jupp, also welcomed the change. He said he had been raising the issue of flooding at Tipton St John School with the Department for Education since he was elected in 2019.

Last Friday he posted on Twitter: “Since my question in Parliament about Tipton St John school, I've met with ministers and today it is confirmed that 'flood risk' is in the criteria for the School Rebuilding Programme. It is a great step forward after years of work by many people, including Hugo Swire. We did it!”

The Government’s Schools Rebuilding Programme is expected to prioritise up to 300 schools during 2022 to 2023 for future work. The rebuilding projects will then be carried out at a rate of around 50 per year.