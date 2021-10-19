Ideas invited for new use of former Sidmouth utility building
- Credit: Sidmouth Town Council
A former South West Water building on the Ham could be given a new lease of life as a business space or community facility - possibly also helping to promote Sidmouth to visitors.
The utility building next to the Sensory Garden is completely empty, has floor space measuring 3.9 m x 7.5m and is 2.5m high inside. It has water, power and waste connections, but no windows. It used to be used for storage by the water company.
Sidmouth Town Council, which now owns the building, is inviting expressions of interest from local businesses or community organisations.
The council is keen to see proposals that reflect the new Visit Sidmouth branding and the ‘vision’ of the Sid Valley ‘that maintains and promotes its rural and coastal beauty and welcoming community and advances its appeal to young and old through providing a diverse economy to support a high quality of life, work and visitor experience’. Any proposed use of the building must meet at least one of the following criteria:
* Promotes the well-being of the people and community
* Enhances and/or preserves the heritage
* Contributes to the viability and vitality of the economy
Most Read
- 1 New owner sought for prominent Sidmouth seafront businesses
- 2 Property of the Week: Fortescue Road, Sidmouth
- 3 Sidmouth woman's legal challenge over care home Covid deaths begins at High Court
- 4 Village panto group secures prestigious national award
- 5 Keep safe and enjoy return of Tar Barrels spectacle
- 6 Sidmouth Repair Cafe set to reopen later this month
- 7 As fuel poverty bites we ask who cares for the carers?
- 8 Supermarket chain planning four new stores in East Devon
- 9 Gold award success for Sidmouth and 'outstanding' community projects praised by South West In Bloom
- 10 Bid for £34 million to improve Devon's bus services submitted
* Improves the cohesiveness of the community
* Is inclusive of a wide spectrum of beneficiaries
* Contributes towards the community’s cultural life
* Contributes to organisational and/or environmental sustainability
* Actively contributes to the promotion of Sidmouth in terms of tourism
Businesses or groups who are interested in using the building are being asked to email Sidmouth Town Council by 5pm on Tuesday, November 30, giving details of their organisation or company and outlining their proposal.
They should include the length of and terms of the least they would like to see offered and, if they are proposing a commercial activity, the approximate amount of rent they would be prepared to pay per annum.
At this stage the council is just investigating the level of interest in the building and the possible activities groups might propose for the space available. There may be further discussions with interested organisations at a later stage.
Expressions of interest should be emailed to Mr C E Holland, Town Clerk, at townclerk@sidmouth.gov.uk