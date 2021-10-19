Published: 11:40 AM October 19, 2021

The former South West Water storage building on the Ham. - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council

A former South West Water building on the Ham could be given a new lease of life as a business space or community facility - possibly also helping to promote Sidmouth to visitors.

The utility building next to the Sensory Garden is completely empty, has floor space measuring 3.9 m x 7.5m and is 2.5m high inside. It has water, power and waste connections, but no windows. It used to be used for storage by the water company.

The former utility building on The Ham, which could now be brought back into use - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council

Sidmouth Town Council, which now owns the building, is inviting expressions of interest from local businesses or community organisations.

The council is keen to see proposals that reflect the new Visit Sidmouth branding and the ‘vision’ of the Sid Valley ‘that maintains and promotes its rural and coastal beauty and welcoming community and advances its appeal to young and old through providing a diverse economy to support a high quality of life, work and visitor experience’. Any proposed use of the building must meet at least one of the following criteria:

* Promotes the well-being of the people and community

* Enhances and/or preserves the heritage

* Contributes to the viability and vitality of the economy

* Improves the cohesiveness of the community

* Is inclusive of a wide spectrum of beneficiaries

* Contributes towards the community’s cultural life

* Contributes to organisational and/or environmental sustainability

* Actively contributes to the promotion of Sidmouth in terms of tourism

Businesses or groups who are interested in using the building are being asked to email Sidmouth Town Council by 5pm on Tuesday, November 30, giving details of their organisation or company and outlining their proposal.

They should include the length of and terms of the least they would like to see offered and, if they are proposing a commercial activity, the approximate amount of rent they would be prepared to pay per annum.

At this stage the council is just investigating the level of interest in the building and the possible activities groups might propose for the space available. There may be further discussions with interested organisations at a later stage.

Expressions of interest should be emailed to Mr C E Holland, Town Clerk, at townclerk@sidmouth.gov.uk