New Isca Ensemble season begins with classical guitar concert

The Isca Ensemble resumes its season of orchestral concerts at Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, July 2, when it hosts the renowned classical guitarist James Girling. He will be performing the exquisite ‘Fantasia para un gentilhombre’ composed by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo. The ‘Fantasia’ was supposedly written for the world-famous guitarist Andrés Segovia who many thought was the gentilhombre in the title.

Versatile performer, improviser, arranger and composer, James Girling is an international guitarist currently based between Oslo and Manchester. He graduated from the Royal Northern College of Music with Master’s (Distinction) and Bachelor’s (First-Class Honours) degrees. He recently accepted conferment as an Associate Member of the RNCM after being judged to have achieved outstanding early career success. In 2016 James won the RNCM Gold Medal Competition, the conservatoire’s most prestigious award, and is renowned for his performances of Rodrigo’s ‘Fantasía’ and the ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’.

Hector Berlioz’s sparkling Overture ‘Roman Carnival’ opens the concert, followed by the much-loved Symphony No.8 by Antonin Dvořák which contains some of the most memorable themes the Czech composer ever wrote. Dvořák wrote nine symphonies, but most listeners are only familiar with Symphony No.9 “From the New World” but it is the eighth that has come to take a place of “second to none,” in popularity. It’s a work of genial warmth infused throughout with the colour and melodious qualities so associated with Dvořák.

Tickets can be obtained online at www.iscaensemble.org.uk or at www.ticketsource.co.uk and at Paragon Books, 38 High Street, Sidmouth. Some tickets will also be available at the door at 7pm. Visit www.iscaensemble.org.uk for further details of all concerts and recitals.

There may also be a few complimentary tickets remaining at Paragon Books for the special guitar recital by James on Thursday, June 30 at 8pm.

There is also a Chamber Orchestral Concert in Sidmouth on Saturday, September 24 when Joel Munday - violin - and Joe Sharp – oboe - will be soloists in a wonderful programme of Bach, Albinoni, Handel and Puccini. Complimentary tickets for this concert are now available from Roger Hendy roghendy@gmail.com and at Paragon Books, Sidmouth.