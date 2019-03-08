Advanced search

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 November 2019

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Sidmouth pub has been taken over by two new landladies with a love of making people happy.

Deborah Bennett and Victoria Davis both come from Torbay and have exciting plans for the Balfour Arms, on Woolbrook Road.

The pair, who took over the pub on October 28, said they were already planning to set up the Balfour Trust and make the venue a community hub that brings everyone together to support charities and causes in the area.

In the summer the Lawn Bar will have a garden party to launch a new food and drinks menu.

Mrs Bennett has been an operations manager in customer services, retail and hospitality for many years, and prides herself on her calm nature in the face of adversity which ensures everything runs smoothly.

Mrs Davis has worked in hospitality for more than 20 years, said: "It is a beautiful town and a lovely part of country and it has such great people.

"Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming and supportive in what we want to do."

Most Read

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Long-standing reporter waves farewell after five years on the Herald

Reporter Clarissa Place is leaving the paper after five years. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Do it yourself wedding – Sidmouth venue offers £4 an hour rate for couples

Unitarian Church in Sidmouth. Ref shs 46 19TI 4098. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Long-standing reporter waves farewell after five years on the Herald

Reporter Clarissa Place is leaving the paper after five years. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Do it yourself wedding – Sidmouth venue offers £4 an hour rate for couples

Unitarian Church in Sidmouth. Ref shs 46 19TI 4098. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Silverton meeting launches new season of area point-to-point

Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race.

Sidmouth ladies trio make National Triples progress after win over Madeira threesome

Bowls.

Taunton Races set for Thursday meeting

P1055-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM.; photo Terry Ife

Climate emergency: Change is beginning to happen in East Devon

Extinction Rebellion protestors at Seaton. Picture: Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists