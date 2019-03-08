New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A Sidmouth pub has been taken over by two new landladies with a love of making people happy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Deborah Bennett and Victoria Davis both come from Torbay and have exciting plans for the Balfour Arms, on Woolbrook Road.

The pair, who took over the pub on October 28, said they were already planning to set up the Balfour Trust and make the venue a community hub that brings everyone together to support charities and causes in the area.

In the summer the Lawn Bar will have a garden party to launch a new food and drinks menu.

Mrs Bennett has been an operations manager in customer services, retail and hospitality for many years, and prides herself on her calm nature in the face of adversity which ensures everything runs smoothly.

Mrs Davis has worked in hospitality for more than 20 years, said: "It is a beautiful town and a lovely part of country and it has such great people.

"Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming and supportive in what we want to do."