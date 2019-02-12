Advanced search

Generous donations improves lighting at Kennaway House

PUBLISHED: 06:55 28 February 2019

Kennaway House manager Nikki Dawkins switching on the victorian style lights with John Tibbetts,Linda Williams,Stephen Williams,Romy Owen and Dr Michael James. Ref shs 09 19TI 1010066. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A series of donations have helped to brighten up the driveway of Kennaway House following the purchase of new lighting.

Kennaway House manager Nikki Dawkins switching on the victorian style lights with John Tibbetts,Linda Williams,Stephen Williams,Romy Owen and Dr Michael James. Ref shs 09 19TI 1010064. Picture: Terry Ife

The Regency property has installed three Victorian style street lamps, similar to those on buildings nearby, to help guide pedestrians down the pathway in the dark.

Nikki Dawkins, manager of Kennaway House, and Steve Williams officially switched on the lights on Monday afternoon.

Michael James, trustee of the house, said: “At night the house is always lit up, but the drive can look very dark and uninviting.

“Now the drive will be well lit whenever the house is open and we hope this will make it safer and much more welcoming to everyone.

We are very grateful to the Friends of Kennaway House, who have given £1,000 to cover the cost of one of the three lamps – and for a generous legacy from Sheila Highiek, who was a Friend of Kennaway House, which has paid for a second one.”

