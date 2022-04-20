News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth charity shop reopens after a makeover

Adam Manning

Published: 1:58 PM April 20, 2022
The refitted British Heart Foundation shop in Sidmouth

The refitted British Heart Foundation shop in Sidmouth - Credit: British Heart Foundation.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop in Sidmouth has re-opened following a refit.

The charity now needs residents of Sidmouth to support the shop by volunteering to help run it or donate good quality items for sale. 

The BHF provides a free collection service for furniture and electrical items. There is also a Freepost label to download and post donations, or they can be brought to the shop.

east devon

The new clothing range in Sidmouth British Heart Foundation. - Credit: British Heart Foundation.

Helen Harding, Regional Support Manager at the British Heart Foundation said: “We are thrilled to be reopening our doors to the Sidmouth community and want to encourage as many people as possible to come and see the great bargains on offer. Our shop has had a lovely refit and every item sold will help the BHF fund life-saving heart research.

“We couldn’t do any of this without the fantastic support of our volunteers, and we are always looking for help. If anyone is able to offer a few hours or possibly a couple of mornings or afternoons a week to join the team, please do get in touch. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and learn some new skills. 

 “Spring is also a great time to declutter your home and donating to us couldn’t be easier. We would love to receive any preloved clothing, jewellery, shoes and books and you can easily drop them down to us, pop them in the post, or our drivers are ready for home collections.”    

Just £16 worth of donations can support an early career scientist in carrying out an hour’s research, and £25 gives a researcher an hour’s access to equipment. If your donations raised £100, this would fund a DNA extraction kit to identify genes linked to heart and circulatory diseases.  

Each year, British Heart Foundation (BHF) shops raise millions to help the BHF fund research into all heart diseases, stroke, vascular dementia, and diabetes.  The charity has more than 700 retail outlets across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, including 520 high-street shops and over 180 home stores, which this year will sell around 25 million donated items.

The shop is located at 34 Fore Street, Sidmouth, EX10 8AQ.


East Devon News
Sidmouth News

