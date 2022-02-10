News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Can you help Sidmouth Carnival make a comeback?

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:00 AM February 10, 2022
The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Carnival 2019, the last year it took place - Credit: Archant

The search is on for new members of Sidmouth Carnival Committee to enable the event to ‘come back stronger and better than ever’. 

Anyone who would like to get involved in any way is invited to attend the committee’s AGM on Friday, March 18 to find out more. 

Holly Nash from the committee said: “With no carnivals for the last two years we want to come back stronger and better than ever this year to put on an amazing event for the town, but this cannot happen without new members. 

“We are looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to help us with fundraising events, on the day of the carnival and the general planning of the day. 

“Whether people can commit to every meeting or to just helping us on the night we still need new members.” 

The AGM takes place at Sidford Social Hall, starting at 7.30pm. For further information email hollynash0803@hotmail.com 

