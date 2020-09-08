Advanced search

New owner for newspaper group

PUBLISHED: 17:36 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 08 September 2020

Newspaper

Newspaper

Archant

The company that owns the Exmouth Journal, Sidmouth Herald and Midweek Herald has announced it is to come under new ownership.

Norwich-based Archant has been acquired by Rcapital. It takes a controlling share, with a minority holding for the Pension Protection Fund, into which Archant’s long-defunct company pension has been transferred.

Chris Campbell, partner at Rcapital, said: “We are incredibly pleased to have worked alongside Archant’s management team and KPMG to put forward a plan that will restructure finances and inject fresh capital into one of Britain’s oldest local newspaper brands. We are hopeful, that with the support of its creditors, Archant will emerge from this challenging period as a stronger business that continues to provide a vital service to its clients and readership.”

There is no interruption to publishing in the business, which continues to trade as before.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coffee van man gets on his trike

Human rights commission backs Sidmouth woman’s legal challenge over care home deaths

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Sidmouth cemetery management plan aims to ‘get the balance right’

Weeds almost covering some graves at Sidmouth Cemetery. Picture: Trevor Heynes

Sidmouth celebrations to honour Delderfield

Ron Delderfield

A taste of the United Arab Emirates from a garage in Sidford

A shawarma sold from a garage in Sidmouth. Picture: Ed McLachlan

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coffee van man gets on his trike

Human rights commission backs Sidmouth woman’s legal challenge over care home deaths

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Sidmouth cemetery management plan aims to ‘get the balance right’

Weeds almost covering some graves at Sidmouth Cemetery. Picture: Trevor Heynes

Sidmouth celebrations to honour Delderfield

Ron Delderfield

A taste of the United Arab Emirates from a garage in Sidford

A shawarma sold from a garage in Sidmouth. Picture: Ed McLachlan

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Tipton batsman Phil Tolley strokes another ton as he closes in on 18,000 runs

Tipton batsman Phil Tolley who hit yet another century in the win over Whimple. The prolific batsman is now just 45 runs shy of reaching 18,000 for the villagers. Picture; PHIL WRIGHT

Mighty Green duo take on a COSY run and are overtaken by a canoe - an SRC first!

Simon Hollyer (left) getting caught out by the rising tide of the Exe Estuary with David Wright during the COSY run challenge taken on by the Sidmouth Running Club duo. Picture; SIMON HOLLYER

Sidmouth Rugby Club back in business just as it ‘returned to action’ in 1919 and 1945

Sidmouth Rugby Club 1st XV from the 1920/21 season. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Tolchards Devon Cricket League update - Final venues announced

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

AVRs Patrick Devine-Wright smashes Dartmoor Round record