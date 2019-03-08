New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

A Sidmouth café has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Browns' Kitchen, described as a thriving and well-regarded licensed café by business transfer agents Stonesmith, was snapped up off a guide price of £140,000.

A spokesman for Stonesmith said: "Browns' Kitchen occupies a lucrative and prime trading position with a visible frontage within the main High Street in the much sought-after and highly regarded coastal resort town of Sidmouth.

"The sale of the business offered undoubted potential for new owners to build on existing levels of trade and to develop the style of trade to suit their own personal requirements."

The diner is made up of a split level dining area for up to 36 customers and a further 18 seats in the conservatory dining area.

The rear garden provides alfresco seating for 10 customers and a private owner's car parking space at the back.