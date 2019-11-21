Creating 'home from home' is aim for new Bulverton House owners

A family's passion for hospitality and creating a 'home from home' for guests has led them to take over a Sidmouth holiday cottage business.

Philip, Karen, Cameron and Olivia Corrick took over Bulverton House, in Station Road, in April.

For dad Philip it is a return to his home town after growing up in Sidmouth before moving to London to forge a career as a chef.

He began working in the Wyndham House Hotel, on The Esplanade, aged 14, carrying suitcases and working in the kitchen. He also worked at the Westcliff Hotel.

Mr Corrick said the experience was instrumental in the early part of his career and would work most of his life in London including at the famous hotel Claridges.

He retired in April and the family moved back to Sidmouth due to Cameron's drive to work in hospitality.

Cameron, who has special needs, was inspired after seeing a programme about the Foxes Hotel and Academy, in Minehead, for people with special needs.

Mr Corrick said it is easy to see where his son developed his interest in hospitality with mum Karen working front of house in the hotel industry and his uncle Andrew running a restaurant outside of Peterborough.

He attended the school for three years and gained experience by working two days a week at The Pig at Combe.

Cameron then saw Bulverton House was for sale and the family decided to use their combined knowledge to take on the business, with his sister Olivia using her expertise in PR and marketing.

Mr Corrick said: "The business is very much a family thing.

"We want to give our guests a home from home experience, we promote local pubs and restaurants to our guests but also there are great opportunities to purchase great local produce that they can prepare in the well equipped kitchens in each cottage.

"Having worked in a pressured environment, retiring was a scary thought, this is a lifestyle opportunity where we can call on our vast experience and at the same time develop a future for Cameron and Olivia.

"Leaving Sidmouth was a very difficult choice at the time but now coming back it really make you appreciate what a special place it is to live and how fortunate we are to have this opportunity."

The family said they will be promoting local pubs and restaurants to guests and would like to develop 'food trails' showing the wealth of dining experiences on offer in and around the area.

Mr Corrick said: "We have cosy pubs offering great food and also a wealth of fine dining and celebrity chef venues such as Mark Hix in Lyme Regis and the legendary Michael Caines at Lympstone Manor, all this after a day walking along the Jurassic Coast or visiting the many villages, towns and points of interest we have on our doorstep.

"The future success of the business will be achieved by looking after our guests, developing repeat business through word of mouth, continuing to improve the offer where possible and a sensitive marketing approach, continuing to promote what this great town has to offer visitors."