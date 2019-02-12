Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New parking area in Sidford relieves congestion

PUBLISHED: 10:12 26 February 2019

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A new parking area has been built to help relieve pressure for Sidford residents.

Just over £1,600, from the Investing in Devon fund, has been used to improve the parking in Higher Brook Meadow.

It comes after issues arose with people parking vehicles on the road.

The joint scheme to eased congestion came to volition thanks to the work Devon County Council and East Devon District Council.

County Councillor Stuart Hughes, who is responsible for Highway, said: “Cars parked on the road had been causing a number of access issues and it was quite common that large vehicles, such as refuse lorries, would mount the kerb and damaged grass verges.

“This new parking area has prevented that and from the feedback I’ve had from local residents this has improved their quality of life.

“I’m hopeful that a footpath to the nearby play area will be constructed at a later date.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

MP Sir Hugo Swire becomes the new patron of The Seahorse Trust

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Sidmouth classroom block plans approved

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

MP Sir Hugo Swire becomes the new patron of The Seahorse Trust

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Sidmouth classroom block plans approved

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

New parking area in Sidford relieves congestion

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery hosting Axmouth United on Tuesday night in cup tie

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000892. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh edged out in thriller against table-topping Ottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000965. Picture: Terry Ife

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Four Trigs challenge takes couple fundraising past £7k mark

Olympian Jo Pavey (centre) with Rob and Marion Hayman at this year's Four Trigs Challenge. Picture: Marion Hayman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists