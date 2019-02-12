New parking area in Sidford relieves congestion

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A new parking area has been built to help relieve pressure for Sidford residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Just over £1,600, from the Investing in Devon fund, has been used to improve the parking in Higher Brook Meadow.

It comes after issues arose with people parking vehicles on the road.

The joint scheme to eased congestion came to volition thanks to the work Devon County Council and East Devon District Council.

County Councillor Stuart Hughes, who is responsible for Highway, said: “Cars parked on the road had been causing a number of access issues and it was quite common that large vehicles, such as refuse lorries, would mount the kerb and damaged grass verges.

“This new parking area has prevented that and from the feedback I’ve had from local residents this has improved their quality of life.

“I’m hopeful that a footpath to the nearby play area will be constructed at a later date.”