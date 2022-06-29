News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

New president at Sidmouth Rotary Club

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:24 AM June 29, 2022
Alan Clarke, right, hands over the Rotary Club presidency to Bob Underhill

Alan Clarke, right, hands over the Rotary Club presidency to Bob Underhill - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Sidmouth Rotary Club has a new president; from Friday, July 1, Bob Underhill takes over from Alan Clarke.  

The club has had a busy year after the lifting of Covid restrictions and has been very active in fundraising to support local and international causes.  Its Swimathon raised more than £8,000, shared between the Memory Cafe, Sidmouth Hospice at Home and the Sidmouth Surf and Life Saving Club. Street collections raised almost £9,000 for Ukrainian refugees and an Abba film night and quiz raised funds for local causes.  

The Sid Valley Citizen of the Year competition was reinstated, with the award going to Memory Café stalwart Angela Thompson. 

Bob said: "I am honoured to become President of The Rotary Club of Sidmouth and look forward to maintaining Alan's excellent leadership in achieving normality following Covid-19 lockdowns. As well as continuing the Swimathon in October and helping local good causes, we are actively planning a number of new and exciting projects to engage and help across our Sid Valley community." 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Fuel pump

Opinion

The week that was in Sidmouth - fuel station changes and national TV...

Mike Dibble

person
The Knowle Sidmouth

New Knowle owners: 'We want to make site something Sidmouth can be proud...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Devon and Cornwall Police

Biker badly hurt in A3052 crash

Philippa Davies

person
Tiered seating in Sidmouth's amphitheatre

Sidmouth flood alleviation scheme shortlisted for civil engineering award

Philippa Davies

person