New president at Sidmouth Rotary Club

Sidmouth Rotary Club has a new president; from Friday, July 1, Bob Underhill takes over from Alan Clarke.

The club has had a busy year after the lifting of Covid restrictions and has been very active in fundraising to support local and international causes. Its Swimathon raised more than £8,000, shared between the Memory Cafe, Sidmouth Hospice at Home and the Sidmouth Surf and Life Saving Club. Street collections raised almost £9,000 for Ukrainian refugees and an Abba film night and quiz raised funds for local causes.

The Sid Valley Citizen of the Year competition was reinstated, with the award going to Memory Café stalwart Angela Thompson.

Bob said: "I am honoured to become President of The Rotary Club of Sidmouth and look forward to maintaining Alan's excellent leadership in achieving normality following Covid-19 lockdowns. As well as continuing the Swimathon in October and helping local good causes, we are actively planning a number of new and exciting projects to engage and help across our Sid Valley community."