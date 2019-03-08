John thanks club for fun, fellowship and fundraising during year as president

Sidmouth Rotary Club's John Kinch hands over the presidental chain to Keith Walton at the Victoria Hotel. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

Fun, fellowship and fundraising those are the three things Sidmouth's outgoing rotary president will remember as he steps down from the post.

John Kinch said he has really enjoyed his time as the president of the Rotary Club of Sidmouth.

Mr Kinch said: "As a club we have been involved in many activities of raising funds to help support the local community. We are only able to do this because of the enthusiastic support we receive from many local residents, societies and churches who participate with enthusiasm and vigour!

"The abiding memory that I have is of the fellowship, support and fun that I have had. Members are unstinting in their courtesy, concern and support and without them it would have been a very different ending to my year."

Keith Walton is returning to the role and hoped the next 12 months would be as successful as the last.

Mr Walton added: "Taking on the challenge of President is one that I am very much looking forward to. At every stage of my membership of Rotary, I have experienced the warm, friendly and supportive nature of every member.

"Given this, the next 12 months will an exciting time and our involvement within the community will continue to flourish. I hope my year as President will be as successful as President John's has been over the last 12 months."