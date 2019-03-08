Advanced search

Over 60s apartments development opens in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 October 2019

Tumbling Weir retirement complex opens, Picture Kate Patton, Moya Catney, Donald Dean Sam Burley,Beryl Scurrt, Suzanne Dean,Roger Giles. Yvonne Sene and Louise Daly. Picture: McCarthy and Stone�s

A new retirement living development, aimed at those over 60, has officially opened in Ottery.

Mayor Roger Giles was invited to join homeowners and staff for the opening of the McCarthy and Stone's complex in Tumbling Weir Court to cut the ribbon.

The new-build features a number of one or two bedroom apartments, shared lounge, hotel-style guest suite, house manager and 24-hour emergency system.

Councillor Giles said: "I was delighted to be invited to the opening of Tumbling Weir Court. I am pleased to see the excellent finished development which will help boost the choice for older people in Ottery St Mary and beyond."

Ciara Hilley, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy and Stone, added: "We are committed to delivering an exceptional lifestyle and, as such, the development enjoys a prime location with access to a superb selection of local amenities, and the highest specification fixtures and finishes throughout."

Prices at Tumbling Weir Court currently start from £250,000 for a one bedroom apartment and £299,000 for a two bedroom apartment.

You can find out more about the development by visiting www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/ or calling 0800 201 4739.

