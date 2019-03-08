Advanced search

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

PUBLISHED: 16:12 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 06 August 2019

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Archant

Roads in a number of East Devon villages could be subject to new restrictions.

The proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for Otter Reach in Newton Poppleford. Picture: GoogleThe proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for Otter Reach in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Google

East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee meet on November 22, where members will determine which roads will have new constraints implemented.

Roads in Newton Poppleford, Colyton, Musbury, Beer and Lympstone are subject to the proposals, which according to HATOC agenda papers, will make them safer for both pedestrians and motorists.

The proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for Millmoor Lane in Newton Poppleford. Picture: GoogleThe proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for Millmoor Lane in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Google

Four roads in Newton Poppleford are subject to proposals forbidding waiting at any time.

These are Capper Close, High Street (Green Bank),Millmoor Lane and Otter Reach.

The proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for Capper Close in Newton Poppleford. Picture: GoogleThe proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for Capper Close in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Google

In Colyton, specified lengths of Sidmouth Road and South Street have been made subject to the same proposals, as has a section of The Street in Musbury and a length of The Strand in Lympstone.

New Cut in Beer could have a no waiting at any time restriction enforced, as well as a limited waiting constraint.

The proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for South Street in Colyton. Picture: GoogleThe proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for South Street in Colyton. Picture: Google

The proposal allows for waiting between 9am and 6pm for 30 minutes, with a condition of no return within one hour.

Agenda papers for the HATOC meeting said the restrictions are proposed to avoid 'danger to persons or other traffic using the road' or to prevent the 'likelihood of any such danger arising'.

The proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for Sidmouth Road in Colyton. Picture: GoogleThe proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for Sidmouth Road in Colyton. Picture: Google

Details of the proposed restrictions can be found on www.democracy.devon.gov.uk

The proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for New Cut in Beer. Picture: GoogleThe proposed 'no waiting at any time' restriction for New Cut in Beer. Picture: Google

