These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented.

Roads in a number of East Devon villages could be subject to new restrictions.

East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee meet on November 22, where members will determine which roads will have new constraints implemented.

Roads in Newton Poppleford, Colyton, Musbury, Beer and Lympstone are subject to the proposals, which according to HATOC agenda papers, will make them safer for both pedestrians and motorists.

Four roads in Newton Poppleford are subject to proposals forbidding waiting at any time.

These are Capper Close, High Street (Green Bank),Millmoor Lane and Otter Reach.

In Colyton, specified lengths of Sidmouth Road and South Street have been made subject to the same proposals, as has a section of The Street in Musbury and a length of The Strand in Lympstone.

New Cut in Beer could have a no waiting at any time restriction enforced, as well as a limited waiting constraint.

The proposal allows for waiting between 9am and 6pm for 30 minutes, with a condition of no return within one hour.

Agenda papers for the HATOC meeting said the restrictions are proposed to avoid 'danger to persons or other traffic using the road' or to prevent the 'likelihood of any such danger arising'.

Details of the proposed restrictions can be found on www.democracy.devon.gov.uk