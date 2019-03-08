Advanced search

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

PUBLISHED: 17:10 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 05 August 2019

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

Archant

A number of roads in Sidmouth could have new restrictions placed on them at a meeting later this year.

The proposed 'no waiting at any time' restrictions for Malden Road in Sidmouth. Picture: Google MapsThe proposed 'no waiting at any time' restrictions for Malden Road in Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) will meet on November 22 to determine which East Devon roads should have new constraints implemented on them.

The proposed 'no waiting at any time' restrictions for The Grove in Sidmouth. Picture: Google MapsThe proposed 'no waiting at any time' restrictions for The Grove in Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

In Sidmouth, 'no waiting at any times' restrictions have been proposed for specified lengths of Ashley Crescent, The Esplanade, Malden Road, Pathwhorlands, Primley Mead, Seafield Road and The Grove. HATOC will also consider a proposal for a 'no loading at any time' zone and 'buses only 8am-5pm max stay one hour no return within one hour' on separate sections of The Esplanade,

The proposed 'no waiting at any time' restrictions for Pathwhorlands in Sidmouth. Picture: Google MapsThe proposed 'no waiting at any time' restrictions for Pathwhorlands in Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Agenda papers for the HATOC meeting said the restrictions are proposed to avoid 'danger to persons or other traffic using the road' or to prevent the 'likelihood of any such danger arising'.

Details of the proposed restrictions can be found on www.democracy.devon.gov.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

