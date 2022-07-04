New store launches in Sidmouth's Fore Street

A new store, selling gifts and homeware, opened in Sidmouth's Fore Street over the weekend.

Hummingbird Gifts opened on Saturday (July 2), welcoming shoppers from 10am until around 5.30pm.

Owner Tracey Leach currently runs Kingfisher Gifts, in Sidmouth High Street, as well as the ice cream shop on Sidmouth Esplanade next to the Dukes.

Kingfisher Gifts, Tracey's first shop, is a finalist in the RETAS Greeting Card Retail Awards for 2022, in the 'Best Independent Greeting Card Retailer - South West' category, alongside five other finalists.

Tracey is traveling to London next Thursday, (July 7) for the official ceremony.

The Hummingbird on Sidmouth Fore Street. - Credit: Tiffany Leach.

The shop opened in 2019, but because of Covid, was classed as a newcomer for the award scheme, which couldn't take place in 2020 or 2021.

Owner, Tracey Leach told the Herald: "We are having a soft opening on Saturday, from 10am, the Kingfisher sells gifts and cards but this shop is more focused on selling homeware.

"All my shops are also named after birds, the Kingfisher, the new shop called the Hummingbird and I also own the Black Swan gift shop in Dawlish."

The Hummingbird shop interior. - Credit: Tiffany Leach.



