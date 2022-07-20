Winning sign unveiled at Tipton Community Garden

Finn Jardine-Brown with his father Guy and the sign he designed for Tipton Community Garden - Credit: Lisette Johnston

Tipton St John’s community garden has a new sign designed by a pupil from the village primary school.

Finn Jardine-Brown won top prize in a competition to draw a design, and the finished sign was unveiled at the garden on Tuesday, July 19.

The winning sign designed by Finn Jardine-Brown - Credit: Lisette Johnston

The community garden was created earlier this year by Tipton’s Eager Beavers environmental group, in part of the village playing field.

They received a £2,000 grant from Ottery Town Council, East Devon District Council contributed £500 from its Small Community Grants Scheme, and the county councillor for Otter Valley, Jess Bailey, helped pay for insect houses, plants and wildflower verges.

The Eager Beavers installed raised planters for growing vegetables, herbs and fruit, and added bird and bat boxes.

Lisette Johnston from the Eager Beavers said: “The competition came about as we wanted to involve the school, and so we asked years 5 and 6 to design the sign to welcome people into the community garden.

“It needed to be in A3 format and show what the garden is about, as in not just the free food for the community, but also the wildlife aspect that it is great for the birds, bees and pollinators.

“We had about 30 entries with a real variety of styles and ended up choosing five for a prize,which was a signed book by Jo Earlam. It was really difficult to choose a winner - initially we were only going to have one successful entry, but the calibre and level of the entries was really high hence the decision to give out five prizes.

“We announced the winner as Finn Jardine-Brown at the Jubilee celebrations and all prizes were awarded then. His entry was so detailed and intricate, it is truly beautiful. He even drew the individual peas in each pod and all of the insects.

“We then had the sign made by Fenny Signs in Honiton and it was unveiled with Eager Beavers and the school taking part.”

“The community garden is flourishing, the plants and vegetables are growing really well and people have been helping out with watering, planting and weeding.”

Ed Brougham installing bat boxes at Tipton St John Community Garden - Credit: Lisette Johnston

Anyone who would like to get involved with the garden can email EagerBeaversTSJ@hotmail.com or contact the group via their Facebook page.



