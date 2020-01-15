Advanced search

New solicitors' firm to open its doors in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:30 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 15 January 2020

L-R : Amy Hamill, Anna Bomford and Sarah Tregale. Picture: Amelia Bolam

L-R : Amy Hamill, Anna Bomford and Sarah Tregale. Picture: Amelia Bolam

Amelia Bolam

A new firm of solicitors is to open in Sidmouth later this month.

Tregale Bomford Hamill Ltd is based at Regent Place, Vicarage Road - the former premises of the opticians, Robert Frith - and will open its doors on Monday, January 20.

Its three directors, solicitors Sarah Tregale and Anna Bomford, and practice manager, Amy Hamill, have more than 35 years' experience between them working in the legal profession.

Tregale Bomford Hamill Ltd is different to many other solicitors' firms, because it will specialise solely in wills, probate, powers of attorney, professional attorney and deputy services, and Court of Protection applications.

Mrs Tregale said: "It is an area of law that I have personally worked in for many years.

"Last year, I decided to set up my own legal practice which has grown very quickly and, given its success, I was delighted that both Anna and Amy came on board with me, both of whom I have worked with for several years.

"Tregale Bomford Hamill Ltd is the result and the three of us are very excited to progress the new business."

Mrs Bomford said: "It is a real privilege to help people and their families, sometimes at challenging or emotionally difficult periods of their lives."

"We are able to take away some of that worry by helping people to plan for the future, or guiding them through the legal processes when a loved one passes away or loses capacity."

Practice manager Amy Hamill said: "Growing up in Sidmouth and working in the town for many years, I have met many of the lovely residents.

"Over that time, I have learned that what people appreciate most is simple honesty, care, time and professionalism.

"That is what our new practice will offer. We want people to see how approachable we are and that a solicitors' practice can be modern and welcoming."

The team are looking forward to meeting potential clients on an informal basis.

Miss Hamill said: "We would like to start by extending an invitation to everyone to drop in once we open our doors from January 20, to find out more about who we are and how we can help them."

Most Read

Sidmouth’s Paper Moon card shop enters new phase with change of owner

Kristina Narmontaite, the new owner of Paper Moon, being handed the keys by former owners Jo and Martin Johnstone. Ref shs 02 20TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PCSO Steve Trail at the scene of the incident. Picture: Ottery St Mary police

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas’s electricity pre-payment machines

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

Knowle sale finally goes through after council takes legal action

The sale of EDDC's former Knowle headquarters has been delayed. Ref shs 03 19TI 8509. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth’s Paper Moon card shop enters new phase with change of owner

Kristina Narmontaite, the new owner of Paper Moon, being handed the keys by former owners Jo and Martin Johnstone. Ref shs 02 20TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PCSO Steve Trail at the scene of the incident. Picture: Ottery St Mary police

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas’s electricity pre-payment machines

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

Knowle sale finally goes through after council takes legal action

The sale of EDDC's former Knowle headquarters has been delayed. Ref shs 03 19TI 8509. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Tennis Club Triples competition proves a great way to start 2020

The players who took part in the Sidmouth Tennis Club Triples competition. Picture STC

Sidmouth Centurions knock Exmouth Beachcombers out of the League Cup

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion’s seven match unbeaten run ended at Upottery

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife

Point-to-point doubles for Darren Andrews and Darren Edwards on testing going at the Royal Cornwall Showground

Over the sticks

Volunteers come out in force to plant Ottery’s community orchard

Planting of the new Ottery Community Orchard. Picture: Emma Grainger/Greener Ottery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists