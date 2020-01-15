New solicitors' firm to open its doors in Sidmouth

L-R : Amy Hamill, Anna Bomford and Sarah Tregale. Picture: Amelia Bolam Amelia Bolam

A new firm of solicitors is to open in Sidmouth later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tregale Bomford Hamill Ltd is based at Regent Place, Vicarage Road - the former premises of the opticians, Robert Frith - and will open its doors on Monday, January 20.

Its three directors, solicitors Sarah Tregale and Anna Bomford, and practice manager, Amy Hamill, have more than 35 years' experience between them working in the legal profession.

Tregale Bomford Hamill Ltd is different to many other solicitors' firms, because it will specialise solely in wills, probate, powers of attorney, professional attorney and deputy services, and Court of Protection applications.

Mrs Tregale said: "It is an area of law that I have personally worked in for many years.

"Last year, I decided to set up my own legal practice which has grown very quickly and, given its success, I was delighted that both Anna and Amy came on board with me, both of whom I have worked with for several years.

"Tregale Bomford Hamill Ltd is the result and the three of us are very excited to progress the new business."

Mrs Bomford said: "It is a real privilege to help people and their families, sometimes at challenging or emotionally difficult periods of their lives."

"We are able to take away some of that worry by helping people to plan for the future, or guiding them through the legal processes when a loved one passes away or loses capacity."

Practice manager Amy Hamill said: "Growing up in Sidmouth and working in the town for many years, I have met many of the lovely residents.

"Over that time, I have learned that what people appreciate most is simple honesty, care, time and professionalism.

"That is what our new practice will offer. We want people to see how approachable we are and that a solicitors' practice can be modern and welcoming."

The team are looking forward to meeting potential clients on an informal basis.

Miss Hamill said: "We would like to start by extending an invitation to everyone to drop in once we open our doors from January 20, to find out more about who we are and how we can help them."