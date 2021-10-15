News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'More visible' speed limit signs to be installed on A375 Sidbury Hill

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:55 PM October 15, 2021    Updated: 12:57 PM October 15, 2021
Car and 40mph speed limit sign on A375 Sidbury Hill

The A375 Sidbury Hill, where 'more visible' speed limit signs are to be placed. - Credit: Google Maps

New speed limit signs are to be installed on Sidbury Hill after concerns were raised about dangerous driving. 

District councillor Stuart Hughes, who is also the county council’s cabinet member for highways management, said several people living near the A375 near Sidbury had contacted him about speeding and dangerous overtaking. 

He reported their concerns to the county’s Highways and Traffic Orders Committee, and had a site meeting with highways officers at the end of September which he described as ‘very positive’. 

Cllr Hughes said: “Having met with County Council highways officers, we have agreed that existing 40mph signs will be replaced with those with a bright yellow backboard to help to make the signs more visible to motorists.  

“We will continue to monitor the situation and consider other measures should they be required.” 

The additional measures could include double white lines to indicate ‘no overtaking’ on the road near people’s homes. 

