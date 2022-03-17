New sustainable planting schemes to take root in Sidmouth

Colourful plants that bloom all year round and create wildlife habitats are replacing some of the traditional flower beds in Sidmouth’s Connaught Gardens.

New displays will be planted there later this month, and East Devon District Council (EDDC) gardeners have been preparing the ground for them.

Doing the spadework at Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth - Credit: EDDC

The beds were widened and a rotovator was used to help prepare the soil. An area of lawn was also turned into a bed, which will add to the biodiversity of the gardens. Metal edging is being added to the beds to help prevent damage.

Preparing the beds at Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth - Credit: EDDC

Some of the plants that were dug out of the beds were used to fill spaces around other areas of the gardens, and plants that were not suitable or already abundant were donated to other public spaces around the district, such as car parks.

Last year the council began changing its planting to a more sustainable system involving perennials instead of ‘single-use’ seasonal flowers.

The new displays are being designed to look interesting throughout the autumn and winter months through flowers, foliage and architectural structures, as well as providing nectar for pollinators.

The district council says there are sound environmental reasons for the change in policy. Bedding plants are intensively produced and provide a monoculture environment which does not allow wildlife to flourish, and they do not attract enough pollinators. essential to biodiversity.

They require intensive watering, which is an unnecessary waste of natural resources, and the constant digging over of the beds disturbs the natural soil culture.

The plants can also be divided and recycled in future seasons, meaning less use of plastic pots and trays.

Sidmouth councillor Denise Bickley, EDDC’s assistant portfolio holder for climate action and emergencies said: “I am excited to see how the perennials planted last year look now that they are bedded in, and to see what our clever team have in mind for our parks and gardens across the area this year. It will also be very interesting to see how wildlife is reacting to the new regime and I have no doubt we will start to see an increase in pollinators, as more and more of us are gardening with the natural world in mind.”