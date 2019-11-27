Advanced search

New time for Sidmouth General Elections hustings

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 November 2019

All Saint's Church, Sidmouth

All Saint's Church, Sidmouth

The start time of the General Election hustings at All Saints' Hall has been put back to 7.30pm.

An election hustings event has announced a new starting time to allow attendees to enjoy Sidmouth Late Night Shopping.

The event on Friday, December 6, in All Saints' Hall, will now take place from 7.30pm until 9pm.

All six candidates standing for the East Devon seat will be in attendance.

The candidates are: Peter Faithfull (Independent), Henry Gent (Green Party), Simon Jupp (The Conservative Party), Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats - To stop Brexit) Dan Wilson (The Labour Party candidate) and Claire Wright (Independent).

The Vision Group for Sidmouth, which is hosting the hustings, said that the calling of the snap general election left little time for organisation and there were limited dates for the use of halls to hold the event.

Peter Murphy, chairman of the event, said: "We wanted to complement the shopping event in Sidmouth and not compete with it. And so we decided to move the start time from 7pm to 7.30pm, to allow people to take part in both events.

"This way, we hope that people will be attracted to the centre of town with a double bill that evening."

To place a question for the candidates, go to https://visionforsidmouth.org/contact/ and write to the secretary.

