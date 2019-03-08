New public loos for Sidmouth seafront

The Arches on Sidmouth esplanade. Ref shs 24 19TI 6500. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Plans to install three new toilets on Sidmouth seafront will be put forward in the new year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Town Council is looking to change disused storage space at the seafront amenity building at March Arches into new loo facilities.

There is currently a toilet and shower in the area as well as a water refill station.

The idea was proposed at the council's pre-budget meeting on October 21.

Christopher Holland, town clerk, said: "We are experiencing, at the main beach, a bit of a renaissance.

"There are lots of activities going on, people to like to swim in that area behind the rock island which is sheltered. The toilet is convenient and the showers are well used.

"The closest toilets are at the Triangle.

"They are plans at this stage which will be confirmed in January."

If supported in January, the council would look to have the loos ready by Easter 2020.