Advanced search

New public loos for Sidmouth seafront

PUBLISHED: 11:55 07 November 2019

The Arches on Sidmouth esplanade. Ref shs 24 19TI 6500. Picture: Terry Ife

The Arches on Sidmouth esplanade. Ref shs 24 19TI 6500. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Plans to install three new toilets on Sidmouth seafront will be put forward in the new year.

Sidmouth Town Council is looking to change disused storage space at the seafront amenity building at March Arches into new loo facilities.

There is currently a toilet and shower in the area as well as a water refill station.

The idea was proposed at the council's pre-budget meeting on October 21.

Christopher Holland, town clerk, said: "We are experiencing, at the main beach, a bit of a renaissance.

"There are lots of activities going on, people to like to swim in that area behind the rock island which is sheltered. The toilet is convenient and the showers are well used.

"The closest toilets are at the Triangle.

"They are plans at this stage which will be confirmed in January."

If supported in January, the council would look to have the loos ready by Easter 2020.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

We will remember them – Sidmouth students’ record Remembrance Day song and music video

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

We will remember them – Sidmouth students’ record Remembrance Day song and music video

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

New public loos for Sidmouth seafront

The Arches on Sidmouth esplanade. Ref shs 24 19TI 6500. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

New baby sensory opens in Ottery

New Baby Sensory centre in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3283. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists