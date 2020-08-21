Remember these? Get transported back to childhood at Sidmouth’s new toy museum
PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 August 2020
Archant
The exhibits have been collected by Ian and Rebecca Gregory over many years, and are centred around a 00-gauge model railway layout.
Also on display at The Old Chapel, in Chapel Street, are a model village with G-gauge train, a collection of Tri-ang tin plate lorries, Steiff automated teddy bears and other animals, pedal cars from the 1950s and 1960s, Corgi and Dinky cars, dolls, and models of various buildings, including a working water mill.
There is also a model of the Titanic made of 22,000 matchsticks, and items with a Star Wars or Harry Potter theme.
The museum has been set up as a charitable trust and will initially be open until Monday, August 31.
Future dates will be decided at a later stage, but Ian and Rebecca hope to open the museum again during October, and in the run-up to Christmas.
The museum is Covid-secure, with a one-way system, social distancing and separate entrance and exit doors.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.