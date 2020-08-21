Advanced search

Remember these? Get transported back to childhood at Sidmouth’s new toy museum

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 August 2020

The collection began in 1959, with a bright-red Austin pedal car, which can still be seen on display today. Picture: James Gregory

The exhibits have been collected by Ian and Rebecca Gregory over many years, and are centred around a 00-gauge model railway layout.

Ian and Rebecca Gregory, the Museum’s founders, celebrate the opening day. Picture: James GregoryIan and Rebecca Gregory, the Museum’s founders, celebrate the opening day. Picture: James Gregory

Also on display at The Old Chapel, in Chapel Street, are a model village with G-gauge train, a collection of Tri-ang tin plate lorries, Steiff automated teddy bears and other animals, pedal cars from the 1950s and 1960s, Corgi and Dinky cars, dolls, and models of various buildings, including a working water mill.

There is also a model of the Titanic made of 22,000 matchsticks, and items with a Star Wars or Harry Potter theme.

The museum has been set up as a charitable trust and will initially be open until Monday, August 31.

Future dates will be decided at a later stage, but Ian and Rebecca hope to open the museum again during October, and in the run-up to Christmas.

The museum’s largest exhibit is a gigantic model of the Titanic, made from scratch out of 22,000 matchsticks. Picture: James GregoryThe museum’s largest exhibit is a gigantic model of the Titanic, made from scratch out of 22,000 matchsticks. Picture: James Gregory

The museum is Covid-secure, with a one-way system, social distancing and separate entrance and exit doors.

