Advanced search

'Man overboard' mannikin aids Sidmouth lifeboat training exercises

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 February 2020

L-R Sidmouth Lifeboat crew members Emma Douglas, Dave Pearce and Martin Barnard, with the mannikin. Picture: Charli Ferrand.

L-R Sidmouth Lifeboat crew members Emma Douglas, Dave Pearce and Martin Barnard, with the mannikin. Picture: Charli Ferrand.

Charli Ferrand.

Rescue training scenarios have become a lot more realistic for Sidmouth Lifeboat crew, thanks to the latest addition to their numbers.

They have acquired a life-size training mannikin that replicates, as closely as possible, an unconscious human being.

The mannikin, nicknamed 'Fred', is being used in training scenarios where it would be dangerous for a crew member to play the casualty.

It is made of tough nylon mesh filled will closed-cell foam and shale-filled weights, and weighs about 40kg when dry and at least 70kg when wet.

Crew member Charli Ferrand said: "He is the weight of an adult human, the size of an adult human and has limbs that move like an unconscious adult human.

"We have been training with 'Fred' in the last month, he's a very new addition to our crew, and it allows our scenario training to go much deeper.

"We often play the casualty in first-aid scenarios but you can't fake being unconscious, you'll tense up or move your limbs or have a reflex."

Of course, neither can the mannikin give feedback or respond in the same way as a semi-conscious casualty, and the crew take this into account.

Charli said: "We will often do a scenario with the mannikin, and then replace it with one of us.

"We'll try it ourselves because it's really important to understand what the casualty's feeling if they're conscious, making sure what we do is comfortable and not causing any pain, understanding what it feels like to be lifted around.

"It's good for us to experience being a casualty in those scenarios and understand what they're going through.

"The mannikin won't replace scenario training with ourselves, but will enhance it."

The crew train regularly all year round and do not hold extra sessions during the busier seasons, but they do tailor their training to the more likely scenarios.

They anticipate more injuries on land during the summer season, and also expect a few incidents on the water when the first warmer days bring people out, sometimes in boats that have not been maintained over the winter.

Most Read

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 to be staged at new location for the coastal community’s celebration

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat in 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Do you recognise this building? Appeal from son to trace guesthouse where parents spent honeymoon in 1939

Mr Forrester's father took this photo of the honeymoon guest house in 1939. Picture: Lawrence Forrester

Town council grant to tackle tar barrels car park problem

Wet weather for the 2019 tar barrels meant some car parks had to close. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep ‘attacking’ equipment

Sidmouth in Bloom has been targeted by vandals. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 to be staged at new location for the coastal community’s celebration

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat in 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Do you recognise this building? Appeal from son to trace guesthouse where parents spent honeymoon in 1939

Mr Forrester's father took this photo of the honeymoon guest house in 1939. Picture: Lawrence Forrester

Town council grant to tackle tar barrels car park problem

Wet weather for the 2019 tar barrels meant some car parks had to close. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep ‘attacking’ equipment

Sidmouth in Bloom has been targeted by vandals. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Weather hits local football but rugby survives on another soggy Saturday

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

‘Man overboard’ mannikin aids Sidmouth lifeboat training exercises

L-R Sidmouth Lifeboat crew members Emma Douglas, Dave Pearce and Martin Barnard, with the mannikin. Picture: Charli Ferrand.

Review: Detention, by Tipton Players and Pantomime Society

Detention. Picture: TIPPS

Devon health bosses continue to prepare for potential Coronavirus cases

The world is currently fighting off the Coronavirus virus. Picture: Getty Images

Daffodil Day is almost upon us in Sidmouth

Daffodil Day will be based at Kennaway House, on Saturday, March 7. Ref shs 8666-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24