New treasurer needed for The Institute in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 February 2019

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

A well used venue in Ottery is looking for a new treasurer to keep tabs on its books.

The committee running The Institute is hoping someone will step forward after Ray Puttick, who has been in the role for more than 15 years, announced he was stepping down.

Members thanked Ray for his work and are now on the hunt to find a new treasurer to ensure this important community facility can continue to function.

The hall is used for a number by a number of groups and for events including the recent Ottery Community Theatre panto.

As part of the role, the treasurer will make monthly reconciliation of the hall’s bank account, scrutinise and advice on expenditure and financial wellbeing, and to collate a monthly report.

Chairman John Green said: “The Ottery Institute is a charity which was created to ensure that The Institute remains a facility for the use and benefit of the local people in Ottery St Mary. However, like many organisations it relies upon volunteers to function.”

The committee estimate the workload to be an average of an hour per month. The retiring Treasurer is available during the transition stage to ease the new person into the role.

Please contact Mr Green for further information by email osminstitute@gmail.com or calling 01404 812836.

