New uniform bank will help Sid Valley families on the brink of food poverty

PUBLISHED: 14:58 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 05 July 2019

Chris Chapman And Andie Milne from the food bank are appealing for support for its new Back to School bank to provide school clothing, stationary and bags. Picture: Clarissa Place

Chris Chapman And Andie Milne from the food bank are appealing for support for its new Back to School bank to provide school clothing, stationary and bags. Picture: Clarissa Place

Families on the brink of food poverty are being helped to save money on the cost of sending their children to school.

Sid Valley Food Bank is setting up a 'uniform bank', which will offer a wide range of clothing and school accessories, including pencil cases and stationery.

The bank is the brainchild of Andie Milne, co-ordinator of the Sid Valley Food Bank.

She said: "This is about trying to reduce people using the food bank and stopping them getting into financial trouble.

"I know working parents whose children are going from primary school to secondary.

"There is an ongoing cost, and we want to help support that."

The new uniform bank will operate each Friday in the school summer holidays, bar the week of Sidmouth Folk Festival.

Drop-off points have been set up at existing food drop-off zones in the Sid Valley.

Ms Milne said: "A local charity shop has agreed to donate all their school uniforms.I want all the children in the Sid Valley to feel valued and not second class.

"I know we are not going to kit a whole child out but if we can help cover some of the costs, it is a worthwhile cause."

The bank is seeking the following items:

GCSE (14 to 16-years-old)

- White shirts

- Black trousers

- Grey skirts

- Black leather-type shoes (good condition, no canvas shoes)

- Rucksacks

- Pencil cases, basic stationary and calculators

Key stage 3 (11 to 16-years-old)

- Sidmouth College blazers, house ties and PE uniform (to include good condition rugby/football/ boots and socks

Key stage 1 and 2 (five to 11-years-old) and reception (four to five-years-old)

- Newton Poppleford, and Sidbury Primary schools logo cardigans, sweatshirts and polo shirts.

- Shoes (good condition)

- School dresses, trousers, shorts and PE uniform

Ms Milne said: "I frequently get asked how we can reduce people using the food bank.

"If people are not spending money on uniform, they might be able to afford to buy food.

"This scheme is about supporting families who may be on the borderline of struggling.

Drop-off points include Radway Cinema, Hair Temple, Fulfords, The Dairy Shop and Sid Valley churches, apart from St Francis.

