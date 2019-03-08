Pride of Sidmouth lifeboat makes way for new boat after 15 years

Sidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle Baker KYLE BAKER

The 'pride' of Sidmouth Lifeboat station will make way for a new vessel after rescuing more than 200 people.

The Arctic 24 boat, also known as the Pride of Sidmouth, has been on 274 call-outs since 2004, rescuing 226 people.

Sidmouth Lifeboat has purchased a new boat following a generous donation left by the late surgeon Captain Peter Jeffrey Truesdale and his sister Barbara.

With the new craft arriving this week, the Pride of Sidmouth will find a new home at Solent Rescue.

A lifeboat spokesman said: "It has proven to be a wonderful sea boat, inspiring total confidence in the crew on call-outs and on training exercises right up to our operational limits.

"Before taking delivery of our new vessel we discovered that our neighbouring independent service, Solent Rescue, was urgently looking for a replacement boat. We are proud to be donating Pride of Sidmouth to Solent Rescue. Not only will this plug the gap in Solent's fleet, it also means the bequest will benefit not just one, but two independent lifeboat organisations."

The lifeboat station is made up of 30 volunteers, serving as boat crew, shore crew and tractor drivers and led by the station's support team and trustees.

The spokesman added: "Sidmouth Lifeboat is an independent organisation and exists solely on the generous donations from our local community and beyond. 100 per cent of money raised is used to keep our boats maintained, and crew trained and equipped.

"We could not operate without the generous donations we receive from the public. Independent lifeboats work closely with the RNLI, but they also have a unique relationship with each other, working in harmony to keep every stretch of the UK's beautiful coastline as safe as possible.

"That is why we are so happy to share that our existing vessel, Pride of Sidmouth, will be continuing to help take care of people at sea."

The crew were called into action on Tuesday (June 25) after a woman in her 40s was reported missing from Cranbrook. The boat was launched at 10.40am to assist police and the police helicopter. The woman was found soon after the boat was launched.

A naming ceremony and official launch for the new boat will be held in due course.