Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pride of Sidmouth lifeboat makes way for new boat after 15 years

PUBLISHED: 15:50 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 25 June 2019

Sidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle Baker

Sidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle Baker

KYLE BAKER

The 'pride' of Sidmouth Lifeboat station will make way for a new vessel after rescuing more than 200 people.

Sidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle BakerSidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle Baker

The Arctic 24 boat, also known as the Pride of Sidmouth, has been on 274 call-outs since 2004, rescuing 226 people.

Sidmouth Lifeboat has purchased a new boat following a generous donation left by the late surgeon Captain Peter Jeffrey Truesdale and his sister Barbara.

With the new craft arriving this week, the Pride of Sidmouth will find a new home at Solent Rescue.

A lifeboat spokesman said: "It has proven to be a wonderful sea boat, inspiring total confidence in the crew on call-outs and on training exercises right up to our operational limits.

Sidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle BakerSidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle Baker

"Before taking delivery of our new vessel we discovered that our neighbouring independent service, Solent Rescue, was urgently looking for a replacement boat. We are proud to be donating Pride of Sidmouth to Solent Rescue. Not only will this plug the gap in Solent's fleet, it also means the bequest will benefit not just one, but two independent lifeboat organisations."

The lifeboat station is made up of 30 volunteers, serving as boat crew, shore crew and tractor drivers and led by the station's support team and trustees.

The spokesman added: "Sidmouth Lifeboat is an independent organisation and exists solely on the generous donations from our local community and beyond. 100 per cent of money raised is used to keep our boats maintained, and crew trained and equipped.

"We could not operate without the generous donations we receive from the public. Independent lifeboats work closely with the RNLI, but they also have a unique relationship with each other, working in harmony to keep every stretch of the UK's beautiful coastline as safe as possible.

"That is why we are so happy to share that our existing vessel, Pride of Sidmouth, will be continuing to help take care of people at sea."

The crew were called into action on Tuesday (June 25) after a woman in her 40s was reported missing from Cranbrook. The boat was launched at 10.40am to assist police and the police helicopter. The woman was found soon after the boat was launched.

A naming ceremony and official launch for the new boat will be held in due course.

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

GP’s bid for £1.4m Sidmouth surgery extension is one step closure to reality

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman found after search around Sidmouth

Sidmouth Lifeboat prepares to launch. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth In Bloom prepares for five day secluded garden event

Sidmouth in Bloom's biggest fundraiser will take place from June 27 to July 1. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

GP’s bid for £1.4m Sidmouth surgery extension is one step closure to reality

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman found after search around Sidmouth

Sidmouth Lifeboat prepares to launch. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth In Bloom prepares for five day secluded garden event

Sidmouth in Bloom's biggest fundraiser will take place from June 27 to July 1. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Tipton topple pair of touring sides - but injury jinx strikes again!

Tiptons Phil Tolley in action against Cardiff based Mitre. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Pixies invade Ottery for annual day of mischief

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030448. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Don’t let your dog play with sticks’ warning after Barney undergoes emergency surgery

Kate Wilson and Barney who had an emergency dental operation thanks to Raddenstiles. Picture: Adrian Baverstock

Pride of Sidmouth lifeboat makes way for new boat after 15 years

Sidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle Baker

Woman found after search around Sidmouth

Sidmouth Lifeboat prepares to launch. Picture: Ian Lange
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists