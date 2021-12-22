News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

New Sidmouth walking group for 'Aspies'

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:14 PM December 22, 2021
Co-founders of the new walking group Liz Slater and Jo Hall with Kevin Hickson

Co-founders of the new walking group Liz Slater and Jo Hall with Kevin Hickson - Credit: Paul Ryder

A new walking group has been set up in Sidmouth for people with autism or Asperger’s syndrome (ASD). 

The group is run by people with autism, but you don’t need an official diagnosis of the condition to join in. 

Kevin Hickson, Liz Slater and Jo Hall 

Kevin Hickson, Liz Slater and Jo Hall - Credit: Paul Ryder

The walks will take place on the first Friday of each month, starting on January 7. Walkers should meet at 11am at the Triangle bus terminus. There is no need to book a place – just turn up. 

Liz Slater, Jo Hall, Kevin Hickson

Liz Slater, Jo Hall, Kevin Hickson - Credit: Paul Ryder

Sidmouth resident and walk leader Liz Slater said: "The aim is to get together with like-minded people to share our experiences whilst exploring the delights of Sidmouth.  

“Many Aspies find that within our own groups we can drop our masks and express ourselves without apology or explanation." 
 
Co-founder of the group, Jo Hall from Newton Poppleford, said, "It is a relief to find like-minded people. We share coping strategies and examples of helpful services, forming our own supportive community." 

For further information contact Kevin Hickson, email  khickson17@yahoo.com  mobile 07813 318 357. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Grieving family call for safety improvements after fatal accident on road crossing
  2. 2 Obituary: Frank Symington, 'still singing up until the very end'
  3. 3 Fake 'NHS' Covid leaflet being distributed in Sidmouth
  1. 4 Armed forces charity brings festive cheer to 96-year-old Sidmouth veteran
  2. 5 Sidmouth Lifeboat volunteer photo wins Portrait of Britain prize
  3. 6 Pantomime is back at Sidmouth Manor Theatre - Oh yes it was
  4. 7 A rare fungi has been found in Sidmouth
  5. 8 Final meteor shower of the year to reach its peak this week
  6. 9 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  7. 10 Sadness as Sidmouth Daycare Nursery closes down
East Devon News
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

covid 19

Omicron: 250 confirmed cases in south west - but could be 650

Paul Jones

person
Frank Symington, of Sidmouth

Opinion

A tribute to Frank Symington, well known in Sidmouth

Mike Dibble

person
One of the photos taken at a Christmas tree farm near Honiton

Farmers pose naked in East Devon sites for charity calendar

Philippa Davies

person
View from above of countryside in Sidford, the site of the planned new business park

'Reluctant approval' for latest planning stage of Sidford Business Park

Philippa Davies

person