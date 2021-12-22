Co-founders of the new walking group Liz Slater and Jo Hall with Kevin Hickson - Credit: Paul Ryder

A new walking group has been set up in Sidmouth for people with autism or Asperger’s syndrome (ASD).

The group is run by people with autism, but you don’t need an official diagnosis of the condition to join in.

The walks will take place on the first Friday of each month, starting on January 7. Walkers should meet at 11am at the Triangle bus terminus. There is no need to book a place – just turn up.

Sidmouth resident and walk leader Liz Slater said: "The aim is to get together with like-minded people to share our experiences whilst exploring the delights of Sidmouth.

“Many Aspies find that within our own groups we can drop our masks and express ourselves without apology or explanation."



Co-founder of the group, Jo Hall from Newton Poppleford, said, "It is a relief to find like-minded people. We share coping strategies and examples of helpful services, forming our own supportive community."

For further information contact Kevin Hickson, email khickson17@yahoo.com mobile 07813 318 357.



