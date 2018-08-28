Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Up-beat New Year Concert by the Isca Ensemble Light Orchestra

PUBLISHED: 17:31 10 January 2019

Chris Gradwell. Picture: Contributed

Chris Gradwell. Picture: Contributed

Archant

The popular Isca Ensemble will get its new season of concerts under way with a special blockbuster.

The ‘Saturday Night is Music Night’ will be held at Sidmouth Parish Church, on Saturday, February 2, and will closely follow the format of the famous BBC radio series Friday Night is Music Night.

The evening will feature a rich assortment of light orchestral music and jazz as well as five extremely versatile soloists, including Chris Gradwell (alto sax), Andrew Daldorph (piano), Jim Rintoul (bass), Steve Douglas (drums and percussion) and Joe Sharp (oboe).

The soloists will all be supported by the Isca Light Orchestra under the joint direction of Roger Hendy and composer Alfie Pugh.

There will be a highly varied up-beat programme containing the popular works by Eric Coates (Dambusters March, Knightsbridge March, Calling All Workers), Shostakovich (extracts from Jazz Suite No 2), Leroy Anderson (Bugler’s Holiday, Fiddle Faddle), Ronald Binge (Sailing by), Robert Farnon (Westminster Waltz), Ennio Morricone (Gabriel’s oboe from the film The Mission), Johann Strauss (Emperor Waltz) and others.

There will also be a performance of a fantastic, specially commissioned work by Exeter composer, Alfie Pugh.

His Journey of a Feline Mind has been written for jazz combo and string orchestra and consists of four brilliantly written movements.

This highly enterprising and original concert is not to be missed!

The Ensemble will also be presenting a classical concert of works by Wagner, Weber, Walton and Shostakovich in Sidmouth on Saturday, March 16, with the talented clarinettist, James Gilbert from London.

Tickets cost between £12 and £15.

There will also be reductions for students.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk and www.iscaensemble.org.uk or at Paragon Books, in Sidmouth High Street to buy tickets. Alternatively call 01395 514516.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Enormous fatberg discovered in East Devon sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Sidmouth has a fatberg; but what is it?

Example of a fatberg. Picture: Thames Water

Footage shows county’s largest fatberg in Sidmouth sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

A model of what an operational base might have looked like. CREDIT: STAYBEHINDS.COM

Alarming figures revealed in education survey

Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 52 18TI 7237. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Hollox stars as doubles from Banfield and Rutter see Ottery Under-18s to victory

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth ladies bowl to emphatic Foxlands win over Kingsley

Bowls.

Late winner gives Beer narrow win in East Devon derby at Upottery

Beer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5521. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club trio run superbly in South West cross-county championships

Sidmouth Running Clubs Kirsteen Welch with her medals at the South West Cross Country Championships. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Up-beat New Year Concert by the Isca Ensemble Light Orchestra

Chris Gradwell. Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists