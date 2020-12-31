Royal recognition for East Devon trio in New Year Honours
PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 December 2019
Archant
Three women from East Devon have been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours.
Honiton Gymnastics Club coach and board director Helen Reddy has been awarded an OBE, for services to educational gymnastics.
She said: "This is a huge privilege and something that I never dreamed of being awarded."
Also in Honiton, Heather Penwarden has been awarded a BEM for her extensive community work.
It includes her involvement with the Hospital and Community Leagues of Friends, and her support for people affected by dementia, first with the Memory Café and later with the Dementia Action Alliance and the fundraising campaign for an Admiral Nurse.
She has insisted that it has all been done as part of a team, and shows what can be achieved when people come together.
In Exmouth, Jill Elson has been recognised with an MBE for her political and community service. She served on East Devon District Council for 36 years and also founded the local community transport scheme for people with mobility problems.
Comments have been disabled on this article.