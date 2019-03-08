Georgia hopes croissant and chat will drum up interest in Chamber of Commerce

The Loft in Sidmouth. Ref shs 45 19TI 3423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A young businesswoman is hoping to inspire new and establishing Sid Valley businesses to get more involved with the town's chamber of commerce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Loft in Sidmouth. Ref shs 45 19TI 3417. Picture: Terry Ife The Loft in Sidmouth. Ref shs 45 19TI 3417. Picture: Terry Ife

Georgia Wall, 25, who owns Vida Beauty in Newton Poppleford says she feels strongly about encouraging more self-employed, home businesses and people aged 25 to 34 to share their ideas and join in.

Miss Wall joined the chamber soon after launching her business last year and says it has been invaluable from meeting people to sharing ideas of what she would like to see in the town.

She has organised an informal meeting on Friday (November 8) in The Loft, Sidmouth, to learn about the chambers work and ask questions.

The Vida Beauty owner said: "We need an authority and some of the members have years of experience. They need us as we have fresh ideas.

"Everyone wants the best for Sidmouth, they want tourism to be amazing, the shops to be amazing.

"My hope for Friday is for it to reach out to local businesses in the valley that do not have a shop front or on the high street, that doesn't mean you are not important.

"People who work from home or self employed you still have an independent business that can have an impact on future events for our community. It's another voice."

She said it was important to get more manpower to help plan popular events and devise new ones.

The 25-year-old is also working with the committee to set it up on Instagram.

Miss Wall said: "I just want people to be open more to help. I really want new things to come to Sidmouth."

A Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce spokesman said: "Many people these days work from home, the chamber of commerce is not just for businesses on the High Street, we have array of members representing all types of businesses.

"The chamber of commerce is much more than networking, we have a voice with the local town council and East Devon District Council when issues arise such a car parking."

The coffee, croissant and chat will run between 9am and 10am in The Loft, Old Fore Street, on Friday (November 8).