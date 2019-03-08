Is this the end for Newton Poppleford's GP surgery hopes?

Planners have recommended the council does not fight an appeal over an application to build homes for fear of having to pay costs.

Land at King Alfred Way, was originally earmarked for a GP practice, but developer Clinton Devon Estates (CDE) applied instead to build two more homes as part of its wider 40-home development.

Newton Poppleford Parish Council continues to campaign for a surgery to be built.

East Devon District Council deferred a decision on the homes application but CDE has lodged an appeal over the delay.

On Tuesday (August 6) the council's development management committee will decide whether to fight the appeal or give the homes plan permission.

Officers have recommended the homes be approved as fighting the appeal would incur costs and may be lost.

In a new report planners say permission for the wider scheme was granted, in part, because of the inclusion of a new doctors' surgery. However, they say the scheme did not require a surgery.

The application has been discussed previously in March and in June when members agreed a decision would be deferred for three months.

The new report says: "On the basis that officers have consistently recommended that planning permission be granted as there is no planning justification to resist the loss of the doctor's surgery, the officer recommendation is to advise the Planning Inspectorate that had it retained the power to determine the application, it would have approved planning permission subject to conditions.

"This route is the most sound on planning grounds and the most likely to prevent an application for costs against the council or grant of costs against the council by the planning inspector."

