Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Is this the end for Newton Poppleford's GP surgery hopes?

PUBLISHED: 17:50 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 01 August 2019

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Planners have recommended the council does not fight an appeal over an application to build homes for fear of having to pay costs.

Land at King Alfred Way, was originally earmarked for a GP practice, but developer Clinton Devon Estates (CDE) applied instead to build two more homes as part of its wider 40-home development.

Newton Poppleford Parish Council continues to campaign for a surgery to be built.

East Devon District Council deferred a decision on the homes application but CDE has lodged an appeal over the delay.

On Tuesday (August 6) the council's development management committee will decide whether to fight the appeal or give the homes plan permission.

Officers have recommended the homes be approved as fighting the appeal would incur costs and may be lost.

In a new report planners say permission for the wider scheme was granted, in part, because of the inclusion of a new doctors' surgery. However, they say the scheme did not require a surgery.

The application has been discussed previously in March and in June when members agreed a decision would be deferred for three months.

The new report says: "On the basis that officers have consistently recommended that planning permission be granted as there is no planning justification to resist the loss of the doctor's surgery, the officer recommendation is to advise the Planning Inspectorate that had it retained the power to determine the application, it would have approved planning permission subject to conditions.

"This route is the most sound on planning grounds and the most likely to prevent an application for costs against the council or grant of costs against the council by the planning inspector."

Read more:

Appeal over lack of decision for Newton Poppleford homes site

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Vikings gear up for new football season

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7507. Picture: Terry Ife

The Tolchards Devon Cricket League ‘Great Wide Debate’ - how many wides has your local team bowled this season?

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth ladies enjoy success in county competition while a quartet win the Barlow Trophy in Exeter

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Sidmouth 2nd XI suffer only their thrid defeat of the league season

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Ottery St Mary bowler John Pethick awarded Devon county badge

Ottery St Mary bowler John Pethick proudly wearing the Devon county shirt. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists