Man dies after collision in Newton Poppleford

Published: 12:39 PM December 29, 2020   
A man has died following a collision in Newton Poppleford

A 93-year-old man has died after he was involved in a collision on Wednesday, December 23, on the A3052 High Street in Newton Poppleford.

Police were called at 4.50pm to reports of the collision which involved a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta car.

The pedestrian, Kenneth Cooper, who was local to the area, was taken to The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died on Boxing Day. His next of kin were informed.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact Police on 101, quoting log 753 of 23 December 2020.

