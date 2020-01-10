Police cordon remains in place as Newton Poppleford murder inquiry continues

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7071. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Forensic investigations are continuing in Newton Poppleford after a murder inquiry was launched into the death of a man in a caravan fire.

A police cordon remains in place around the scrapyard on the outskirts of the village where the caravan was sited.

Emergency crews were alerted to reports of the fire at around 2.30am on Thursday, January 9.

They found the body of a man in his 40s, who was believed to have been living in the caravan.

A 30-year-old man was later arrested in Exmouth by police investigating the suspected murder.

The investigation is being led by the major crime investigation team, supported by local detectives, forensic staff, family liaison officers, neighbourhood and response teams, and an extensive range of specialists.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Lee Nattrass said: "We are currently in the very early stages of our investigation.

"At this time, are keeping an open mind and I would urge everyone to avoid speculation, given we are still in the early stages of the investigation."

Superintendent Matthew Lawler said: "I know that this will cause some understandable concern in the peaceful villages of Newton Poppleford and Harpford.

"A number of police officers and specialist resources will remain visible at the scene over the next few days as part of our enquiries into this death.

"Local residents in the area will continue to see the police cordon. It is likely that detailed forensic and other work may take some days, so we expect the cordons to remain in place into the weekend."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 61 090120.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

