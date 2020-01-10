Advanced search

Man, 30, charged with Newton Poppleford murder

PUBLISHED: 20:11 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:11 10 January 2020

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

A 30-year-old man from Exmouth has been charged with the murder of a man who died in a caravan fire in Newton Poppleford.

Police have also named the victim as 47-year-old local man Geoffrey Pearce.

Lewis Finch, 30, of Newton Drive, Exmouth, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Saturday (January 11).

DI Lee Nattrass said: "We have now formally identified the body to be that of Mr Pearce and next of kin are aware.

"Given this is now subject to formal court proceedings, we would remind everyone that contempt of court rules apply.

"It is therefore essential that no one speculates about the investigation, particularly on social media.

"It is essential that we maintain the fairness and integrity of the court process."

Superintendent Matt Lawler said: "Police activity will continue at the scene in Newton Poppleford and on Cheshire Road in Exmouth.

"This will likely continue into the weekend, however, neighbouring roads and properties will remain unaffected.

"We would like to thank the local community for their co-operation during this enquiry."

