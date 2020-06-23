Online Newton Poppleford village show to raise funds for Devon Air Ambulance

A virtual village show will be held for the Newton Poppleford area. Picture: Getty Images/Google Maps Getty Images/Google Maps

People in the Newton Poppleford area are being invited to show off their gardening, baking, art and photography talents in an online village show.

The ‘show’ will take place on a Facebook page, with entrants being asked to send in photographs of their exhibits.

The pictures will be on display from Wednesday, July 1 until Monday, August 31, and real-life rosettes will be given to the winners in each class.

The show is the idea of Zoe Adey, who runs Paws Rosettes and Ribbons, and will be making the rosettes herself.

There are 50 classes in total, with competitions for garden produce, baking, handicrafts, flower arrangements and photography.

In some categories there are separate sections for children and teenagers.

The competition is open to residents of Newton Poppleford, Harpford, Colaton Raleigh, Northmostown, Venn Ottery, Southerton and Tipton St. John.

Individuals and businesses are invited to sponsor classes for £10, with the money going to the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

For details on how to enter or sponsor a class, visit https://www.facebook.com/NPVillageShow/