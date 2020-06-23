Advanced search

Online Newton Poppleford village show to raise funds for Devon Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 June 2020

A virtual village show will be held for the Newton Poppleford area. Picture: Getty Images/Google Maps

A virtual village show will be held for the Newton Poppleford area. Picture: Getty Images/Google Maps

Getty Images/Google Maps

People in the Newton Poppleford area are being invited to show off their gardening, baking, art and photography talents in an online village show.

The ‘show’ will take place on a Facebook page, with entrants being asked to send in photographs of their exhibits.

The pictures will be on display from Wednesday, July 1 until Monday, August 31, and real-life rosettes will be given to the winners in each class.

The show is the idea of Zoe Adey, who runs Paws Rosettes and Ribbons, and will be making the rosettes herself.

There are 50 classes in total, with competitions for garden produce, baking, handicrafts, flower arrangements and photography.

In some categories there are separate sections for children and teenagers.

The competition is open to residents of Newton Poppleford, Harpford, Colaton Raleigh, Northmostown, Venn Ottery, Southerton and Tipton St. John.

Individuals and businesses are invited to sponsor classes for £10, with the money going to the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

For details on how to enter or sponsor a class, visit https://www.facebook.com/NPVillageShow/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman thanked for catching flyaway birthday balloon in Sidmouth

A birthday balloon and Woolbrook News. Picture: Getty Images/Google Maps

Black Lives Matter gathering on Sidmouth seafront

The Black Lives Matter gathering on thet seafront. Picture: Paul Ryder

Volunteer groups will be ‘key’ to post-lockdown recovery, says former Ottery town councillor

Former town councillor Josefina Gori. Picture:

Welcome back to Devon: County aims to greet visitors from July 4

Visitors will be welcome back to Devon after coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease on July 4, say the county council. Picture: David Dixon

‘Spectacular’ cliff collapse caught on camera

The latest cliff collapse in Sidmouth. Picture: Kate Hudson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman thanked for catching flyaway birthday balloon in Sidmouth

A birthday balloon and Woolbrook News. Picture: Getty Images/Google Maps

Black Lives Matter gathering on Sidmouth seafront

The Black Lives Matter gathering on thet seafront. Picture: Paul Ryder

Volunteer groups will be ‘key’ to post-lockdown recovery, says former Ottery town councillor

Former town councillor Josefina Gori. Picture:

Welcome back to Devon: County aims to greet visitors from July 4

Visitors will be welcome back to Devon after coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease on July 4, say the county council. Picture: David Dixon

‘Spectacular’ cliff collapse caught on camera

The latest cliff collapse in Sidmouth. Picture: Kate Hudson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Online Newton Poppleford village show to raise funds for Devon Air Ambulance

A virtual village show will be held for the Newton Poppleford area. Picture: Getty Images/Google Maps

Exeter City set for Monday night Wembley play-off date

Football on pitch

Welcome back to Devon: County aims to greet visitors from July 4

Visitors will be welcome back to Devon after coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease on July 4, say the county council. Picture: David Dixon

Woman thanked for catching flyaway birthday balloon in Sidmouth

A birthday balloon and Woolbrook News. Picture: Getty Images/Google Maps

Black Lives Matter gathering on Sidmouth seafront

The Black Lives Matter gathering on thet seafront. Picture: Paul Ryder