Panto time in Newton Poppleford with the Riverside Players

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 January 2019

Mark Colson as Little Red Riding Hood's grandmother. Picture: David Jeffery

Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs are under threat in the pantomime called ‘Red’

Two traditional fairy tales with the same ‘baddie’ have been woven together in the Riverside Players’ pantomime, to be performed at Newton Poppleford Village Hall.

‘Red’ is the story of Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs – all of whom are threatened by the Big Bad Wolf.

Popular local actor Marc Colson will be stepping into some outlandish frocks in the role of Red Riding Hood’s grandmother in this refreshing take on a traditional tale, written and directed by Gillian M Coley and Julie Salmon.

Riverside Players regular Gavin Haines is playing the Big Bad Wolf and will be joined on stage again by Steve Yarnall, Leonie Motler and Di McKay, together with some new faces to the team this year.

The panto runs from Wednesday, February 13 - Saturday 16 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are £8 (under 16s £4 at the matinee ) from 01395 568897.

