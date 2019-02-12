Red-y for panto! Newton Poppleford Players prepare for opening night
PUBLISHED: 11:00 13 February 2019
Clarissa Place
The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0078. Picture: Terry Ife
Archant
Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? Not these fairy tale characters, as pantomime hilarity gets underway in Newton Poppleford.
The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0074. Picture: Terry Ife
Plenty of traditional panto fun is expected in this Riverside Players production of Red, which opens tonight (Wednesday) until Saturday.
The tale weaves together the stories of Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs.
Red was written and directed by Gillian M Coley and Julie Salmon.
Audiences will meet Red as she skips along to visit her grandmother in her cottage unaware there is a very hungry wolf on the prowl.
The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0076. Picture: Terry Ife
Also in the forest is the three little pigs who set to work to build a home made of straw, sticks and bricks.
What will become of red and her new friends? Go along and find out!
Remaining tickets cost £8 for adults and £4 for under 16s at the Saturday matinee.
Call 01395 568897 to book your tickets.
The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0073. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0072. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0066. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0069. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0065. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0063. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0062. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0060. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0059. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0058. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0057. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0055. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0051. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0049. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0048. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0044. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0047. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0035. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0037. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0034. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0033. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0032. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0031. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0028. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0017. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0013. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0007. Picture: Terry Ife
Comments have been disabled on this article.