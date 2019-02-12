Red-y for panto! Newton Poppleford Players prepare for opening night

The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0078. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? Not these fairy tale characters, as pantomime hilarity gets underway in Newton Poppleford.

Plenty of traditional panto fun is expected in this Riverside Players production of Red, which opens tonight (Wednesday) until Saturday.

The tale weaves together the stories of Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs.

Red was written and directed by Gillian M Coley and Julie Salmon.

Audiences will meet Red as she skips along to visit her grandmother in her cottage unaware there is a very hungry wolf on the prowl.

Also in the forest is the three little pigs who set to work to build a home made of straw, sticks and bricks.

What will become of red and her new friends? Go along and find out!

Remaining tickets cost £8 for adults and £4 for under 16s at the Saturday matinee.

Call 01395 568897 to book your tickets.

