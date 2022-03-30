Petition calls for 'urgent' road safety improvements in village

The daughter of a man fatally injured on a pedestrian crossing in Newton Poppleford has launched an online petition calling on Devon County Council to take action.

Beverley Raw’s father Ken Cooper was hit by a car as he crossed the road back to his home on December 23 2020.

The inquest into his death heard that the sensors on the Puffin crossing did not pick up his movement and the traffic lights changed to green while he was still in the road.

Because of the poor lighting on the crossing, a motorist failed to see Mr Cooper and hit him, causing injuries so severe that he died in hospital three days later.

Mrs Raw is asking Devon County Council to make the Puffin crossing safer by improving its lighting and adjusting its mechanisms so that people have more time to cross.

She also wants two Zebra crossings on the road through the main part of the village, a reduction in the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph, and safer roadside paths for pedestrians.

She is being supported by the county councillor for Otter Valley, Jess Bailey, who told the Herald: “I am 100% behind this petition. Residents of all ages are hugely concerned about this very dangerous road, including many families with young children who fear for their children’s safety.

"The community has been calling for speed reductions and road safety improvements for years and I intend to do all that I can to make sure this road is safer in the near future. It is not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ there is going to be another terrible accident.”

The East Devon District Councillor for Newton Poppleford and Harpford, Val Ranger, is also a supporter. She said: "Please sign our petition which we intend to present to Devon County Council Highways to show the strength of feeling that villagers should be allowed a say in what are suitable speed limits and road safety measures in our villages rather than the remote and detached officers in County Hall.

"Devon County Council Highways must stop procrastinating and fulfil their obligation to improve road safety through our village."

The county councillor for highways management, Stuart Hughes, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the gentleman who did in this tragic accident. We are currently looking at a range of measures to improve road safety in the village, including a reduction to the speed limit and other measures highlighted by the family. There will be a report back to our next meeting of the Highways and Traffic Orders Committee with recommendations that members will be asked to consider.”

