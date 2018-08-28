Roadworks continue to cause delays in Newton Poppleford

The roadworks are being caused by Wales and West Utilities as they trace and repair a gas escape. Picture: Archant Archant

Roadworks on the A3052 in Newton Poppleford continue to cause heavily delays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The works on Station Road have been in place since last Thursday (January 10) as Wales and West Utilities trace and repair a gas escape.

It is understood the work is set to continue until tomorrow (January 16).

The traffic is being controlled by traffic lights but it is causing delays in both directions.