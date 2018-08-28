Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Roadworks continue to cause delays in Newton Poppleford

PUBLISHED: 14:52 15 January 2019

The roadworks are being caused by Wales and West Utilities as they trace and repair a gas escape. Picture: Archant

The roadworks are being caused by Wales and West Utilities as they trace and repair a gas escape. Picture: Archant

Archant

Roadworks on the A3052 in Newton Poppleford continue to cause heavily delays.

The works on Station Road have been in place since last Thursday (January 10) as Wales and West Utilities trace and repair a gas escape.

It is understood the work is set to continue until tomorrow (January 16).

The traffic is being controlled by traffic lights but it is causing delays in both directions.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

Sio^n Roe now 22 is making a documentary about the death of his father when he was only 10 and hopes it can inspire others who have struggled with loss. Picture: Sio^n Roe

Father marries daughter at his Sidmouth church

Rev Alisatair McKenna with his daughter Lois en route to her wedding at his church in Sidmouth

Seal returns to Sidmouth’s coast

The seal was pictured near Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Agnieszka Orlowska

East Devon charity looking to rehome lurcher duo

ARC staff with lurchers Romeo and Julie. Ref shs 49 18TI 6328. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth men bowl to superb win over Madeira

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Roadworks continue to cause delays in Newton Poppleford

The roadworks are being caused by Wales and West Utilities as they trace and repair a gas escape. Picture: Archant

New recognition opens doors for Sid Valley charity

Deirdre Hounsom,Keith Gillanders,Peter McGanley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Rise in monthly Sidmouth crime figure to end the year

Sergeant Andy Squires from Sidmouth police. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists