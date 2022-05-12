News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
East Devon AONB team up with Newton Poppleford Primary School for tree planting project

Dan Wilkins

Published: 12:18 PM May 12, 2022
Tree planting at Newton Poppleford Primary School

Tree planting at Newton Poppleford Primary School - Credit: Kelly Pritchard

With Covid-19 restrictions easing, the East Devon AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) team have been busy developing their activities and plans for nature and species recovery. 

Recently-appointed wildlife officer Lindi Rich has been developing links with parish councils in the AONB as part of a nature recovery pilot project. 

Newton Poppleford and Harpford welcomed the opportunity to be involved and the joint activities started with tree planting. 

Tree planting at Newton Poppleford Primary School

Tree planting at Newton Poppleford Primary School - Credit: Kelly Pritchard

With support from the Waitrose ‘Give a Little Love’ funding programme, trees and shrubs were planted at Newton Poppleford Primary School with the local school children and staff. 

“We had a great time planting the trees and talking about the wildlife and climate value of native trees and shrubs” said Lindi Rich. 

 Beverly Bradley, year 5 teacher, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the day, and we really look forward to seeing the trees and shrubs grow.  

“They will make such a difference to the school grounds and will be a regular reminder to the children about their part in helping to improve the school and the environment.” 

Visit https://www.eastdevonaonb.org.uk/our-work/projects/colchester-declaration for more information. 

