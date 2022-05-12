East Devon AONB team up with Newton Poppleford Primary School for tree planting project

With Covid-19 restrictions easing, the East Devon AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) team have been busy developing their activities and plans for nature and species recovery.

Recently-appointed wildlife officer Lindi Rich has been developing links with parish councils in the AONB as part of a nature recovery pilot project.

Newton Poppleford and Harpford welcomed the opportunity to be involved and the joint activities started with tree planting.

Tree planting at Newton Poppleford Primary School - Credit: Kelly Pritchard

With support from the Waitrose ‘Give a Little Love’ funding programme, trees and shrubs were planted at Newton Poppleford Primary School with the local school children and staff.

“We had a great time planting the trees and talking about the wildlife and climate value of native trees and shrubs” said Lindi Rich.

Beverly Bradley, year 5 teacher, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the day, and we really look forward to seeing the trees and shrubs grow.

“They will make such a difference to the school grounds and will be a regular reminder to the children about their part in helping to improve the school and the environment.”

Visit https://www.eastdevonaonb.org.uk/our-work/projects/colchester-declaration for more information.