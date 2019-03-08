Nine-home development in Newton Poppleford gets green light - despite residents' objections

Waterleat in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 08-16SH 5741. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Nine new homes could be built in the centre of Newton Poppleford after plans were given the green light.

The outline application, submitted in 2016, proposed the demolition of a building on a plot called Waterleat in the village.

Nine 'affordable and open market' homes would be built in its place, in terraced form.

The site currently comprises a single dwelling, with adjoining separate tearooms set in grassed and parking areas.

Originally, the plans sought the construction of 12 dwellings, but it was scaled back to nine in response to concerns about overdevelopment.

The application attracted six letters of objection.

One contributor, H J Smith, said: "With so many properties already in the pipeline for Newton Poppleford, this would be just too much.

"The impact on the school and the already struggling doctors' surgeries would be another nail in the coffin for Newton Poppleford."