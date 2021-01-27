Published: 12:35 PM January 27, 2021

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing three stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their own weight loss dreams.

Nicola Harman, who has now trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, is opening her own virtual group in Sidmouth on Wednesday, February 3 from 9am. Once restrictions ease, groups will be taking place at St Francis Hall, Woolbrook in Sidmouth.

She said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 3 stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love jogging to get my Body Magic! As a Consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun!”

Harriet Steptoe, who runs Slimming World’s Sidmouth Thursday group and manages Nicola Harman as a Team Developer, said: “Slimming World Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others. With Nicola’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

For more information or to join Nicola’s group call her on 07713 637650 or email sidmouthslimmingworld@gmail.com For more information you can also visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.