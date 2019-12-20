Nine drivers ticketed in speeding operation in Sidmouth

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

More than 40 vehicles were stopped in Sidmouth as part of a speeding operation - with nine drivers reprimanded for various offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 40 vehicles were stopped in Sidmouth as part of a speeding operation - with nine drivers reprimanded for various offences.

Members of the Devon and Cornwall Police Special Constabulary and Rural East Devon Policing Teams carried out the traffic operation on the A3052 in Sidmouth on December 19, stopping 43 vehicles.

Officers issued nine 'Officer Seen Conditional Offers', similar to the old style tickets for offences, including speeding, and spoke to 22 drivers and nine were reported for speeding.

The highest recorded speed clocked, at a 30mph limit point in the road, was 47mph.

A spokesman said: "Words of advice were issued to a number of other drivers in relation to speed and vehicle defects.

"Breath tests were carried out on 14 drivers, all negative.

"Similar operations have been undertaken recently all over East Devon and we will continue to carry them out in the future."