Nine year old boy organises charity headshave after grandad’s diagnoses

A little boy from Ottery is trying his best to raise as much money as possible for charity after his grandad was diagnosed with cancer.

Nine-year-old Jayden Rowland-Phillips hoped to raise £100 with a headshave in aid of Cancer Research.

After launching the fund-raising drive he quickly smashed this target so now has a new aim of £500.

So far he has raised £400 and needs Herald readers’ help to reach his new target.

Jayden’s mum Leanne Rowland said: “Jayden is amazed at how much he has raised so far, he said it’s brilliant the amount of donations he has had so far.

“He got the idea from a friend in his class at school who did it, but he also said that he didn’t want his Bubba - what he calls his grandad - to feel alone if and when his hair starts to fall out, although Jayden says that he doesn’t have that much to lose anyway.

“Jayden is growing into a very kind young man who thinks a lot about other people’s feelings, he is very kind-hearted and he makes his mum and dad very proud.

“His Bubba said he couldn’t be prouder of what his grandson is doing to support him and would love to be able to hug him to say thank you but the current Covid-19 pandemic won’t allow it.”

Jayden’s Bubba said: “It’s been really hard being unable to see my grandchildren and family to thank them for all the support they have shown me, I am honoured to call him my grandson, he is a kind-hearted young man who at a young age is willing to do something like this to help others.”

Jayden has decided to have his head shaved on June 3 – which is also his 10th birthday and the day his grandad will be going in for his second round of chemotherapy.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/jayden039s-head-shave to donate to Jayden’s cause.

