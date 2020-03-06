Delight from East Devon's amateur theatre groups at NODA nominations

Annie Jr, by Blackmore Youth Theatre. Picture: Jules Allen (c)Jallen Photography

Amateur dramatics groups across East Devon have expressed their delight at being nominated for regional awards by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA).

Sister Act, by EMCO. Picture: Alix Kelman, Kelman Media Sister Act, by EMCO. Picture: Alix Kelman, Kelman Media

The nominations are a genuine accolade, as a representative of NODA will have seen every show and decided whether to put it forward for an award. Theatre companies invite NODA to attend, but do not nominate themselves.

There are many categories covering various aspects of the productions, and East Devon's theatre groups are represented across the board.

The winners will be announced at the annual awards dinner on Saturday, May 9, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Plymouth.

Season's Greetings by Salterton Drama Club Picture: Budleigh Salterton Drama Club Season's Greetings by Salterton Drama Club Picture: Budleigh Salterton Drama Club

Exmouth Players - Separate Tables. Best Drama Production and Wilfred Roe trophy for stage decor.

Blackmore Youth Theatre - Annie Jr. Best Youth Production, youth award for company singing, youth award for company characterisation. Trevor Brice, spokesman, said: "We at The Exmouth Players are absolutely delighted to have received the nominations. Furthermore, our youth section, Blackmore Youth Theatre, scooped two nominations for their first ever show since their formation.

"This is quite an achievement in itself and for the cast and youngsters in both productions, including everyone else involved. A lot of hard work goes into each production. Such nominations are certainly a tribute to them all."

The whole cast of Separate Tables by the Exmouth Players Picture: Alix Kelman The whole cast of Separate Tables by the Exmouth Players Picture: Alix Kelman

Exmouth Musical Theatre Company (EMCo) - Sister Act. Best Movement and Dance.

Annie Killoran, spokesman, said: "We are delighted to receive a nomination.

"The society strives to provide our audiences with quality professional theatre and this would not be possible without the Sister Act production team. We must congratulate Joe McNulty, director, Angela Blackwell, musical director and of course our hardworking choreographer, Rachel Worsley. Congratulations must also go to the company for their hard work, dedication and talent. To receive a nomination from NODA is a testament to the commitment of the whole society."

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Centre Stage - Oklahoma. Best Youth Production, youth award for company singing, youth award for company characterisation.

Mark Worsley, president, said: "We're absolutely delighted, three nominations, and considering the south-west region covers Bristol to the Channel Islands and the Scilly Isles, it's a huge area, so it's brilliant.

"It's good to be acknowledged and recognised for doing some good work, other than by people you know, that know the company.

A scene from Snow White, by TIPPS. Picture: Shan Merritt A scene from Snow White, by TIPPS. Picture: Shan Merritt

"This is a sort of independent congratulations, if you like, so we are absolutely thrilled."

Salterton Drama Club - Season's Greetings. Best Drama Production and Wilfred Roe trophy for stage decor.

Penny Hill, chairman, said: "The Salterton Drama Club are over the moon to be nominated for two awards.

Martin J Kingston as Ebenezer Scrooge. Picture: Brian Rees Martin J Kingston as Ebenezer Scrooge. Picture: Brian Rees

"The team for Season's Greetings did an incredible job putting together a wonderful fun and festive production, and we look forward to joining the other nominees at the awards ceremony."

Riverside Players - Red. June Barker Memorial Cup for Best Pantomime.

Gillian Coley and Julie Salmon said: "We are delighted to have received a nomination for this production, Red, which was the Riverside Players' pantomime for 2019. We first performed the script with Ottery Community Theatre, and when we were given the opportunity to revive it at Newton Poppleford we jumped at the chance. To be able to revisit the characters with a new set of actors, in a different venue, with a different backstage team is something not many writer-directors get to do. For the outcome to be such a happy, funny show and hear the laughter from the audiences every night was wonderful, and to receive recognition from NODA is very special indeed."

Honiton Community Theatre Company - The Sound of Music. Best Musical Production

A spokesman said: "We are so pleased to have received a nomination for Best Musical for The Sound of Music. The show was very challenging for a number of reasons, but that challenge was matched by the talents of our young creative team and committed cast and crew. Receiving a nomination is an honour in itself as it recognises the quality of the show and the commitment that we (HCTC) have to providing community theatre in Honiton."

Axminster Drama Club - George's Marvellous Medicine. Peter Wheelsdon Memorial Trophy for Company Crafted Production.

Blackadder/The Vicar of Dibley. Best Comedy Production

Leigh Conley, chairman, said: "Axminster Drama Club are delighted to have received two nominations and three awards in the Noda South West Awards. We would like to thank all our members either behind the scenes or in front, who have helped make this possible and we are always looking for new members in any capacity. It's also nice to see nominations for Axminster Musical Theatre, Lyme Regis and Honiton and elsewhere in East Devon, which just goes to show how strong amateur dramatics is in our little corner of the UK."

Axminster Musical Theatre - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Best Musical Production

Rose Harvey, spokesman, said: "Axminster Musical Theatre is thrilled to be nominated again by NODA, for the production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels which showcased the best of the area's talent in the fast-moving, slick and extremely funny musical directed by Nick Lawrence, past NODA president, with musical direction by Joseph Binmore and choreography by Rachel Worsley.

"This is not the first time that Nick Lawrence has directed a NODA award nominated show for Axminster Musical Theatre and recent credits have been for Jesus Christ Superstar, Guys and Dolls and The Full Monty. AMT congratulates this year's other local nominees and looks forward to meeting them at the award ceremony in May."

Lyme Regis Pantomime Society - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Haslemere award for visual excellence.

Lorraine Knowles, spokesman, said: "Lyme Regis Pantomime Society are delighted to be nominated. Being a small team of volunteers who work tirelessly to improve our shows year on year, it is really great to be recognised for all the hard work. We are lucky to have a director/producer who has great vision and a cast and crew who are passionate about what they do, a great combination."

Lyme Regis Musical Theatre - Anything Goes. Councillors' Choice Award.

Jo Hopkins, chairman, said: "We are delighted that our group, Lyme Regis Musical Theatre, have been nominated for The Councillors Choice in the 2019 NODA awards in the South West. We have a very talented cast and Anything Goes should be in the running for an award, due to the high standard of production, scenery, costumes, singing and dancing.

"Teamwork, commitment and fun are the recipe for a great show and we believe that's what we had."

Sidmouth Musical Theatre & Sidmouth Musical Comedy Society - Scrooge the Musical. Wilfred Roe trophy for company singing, company music and dance award.

Nigel Broome, chairman of Sidmouth Musical Theatre, and Geoff Self, chairman of Sidmouth Musical Comedy Society, issued a joint statement: "We are delighted and proud that the joint production of Scrooge - The Musical has been nominated for two NODA awards. Congratulations must go to musical director, John Griswold and choreographer, Samantha Landy for the nominations for company singing and company movement and dance. The musical was staged at the Manor Pavilion Theatre last October to much public acclaim."

Tipton Players & Pantomime Society - Blithe Spirit. 'The show must go on' award

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - Best pantomime.