Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society takes a bow after winning regional stage decor award

PUBLISHED: 17:43 27 March 2019

The cast of The Ladykillers in rehearsal. Picture: Contributed

The cast of The Ladykillers in rehearsal. Picture: Contributed

Contributed

Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society has won NODA’s regional Wilfred Roe trophy for stage decor, for its production of The Ladykillers

‘Thrilled’ and ‘ecstatic’ were among the Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society’s reactions to winning a prestigious award for the stage décor of its production of The Ladykillers.

A group from SADS went to the awards ceremony in Plymouth on Saturday, March 16, to receive the National Operatic and Dramatic Association’s regional Wilfred Roe trophy, on behalf of the play’s director Joan Heard. At the ceremony, the stage décor for The Ladykillers was described as ‘perfect for the production’.

SADS had also been nominated for Best Comedy award for the same production, and its youth section had been in the running for the Company Characterisation award for Bad Reception.

Liz Hammond from SADS said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be nominated for three awards, that in itself is a major achievement. We have been lucky in the past with awards, but we’ve never had one for décor so this is a first, so we’re all absolutely thrilled. And Joan Heard is ecstatic.”

“A lot of work goes into the design and construction of our sets with very few people doing it, so to win an award for that was very warming.”

