Noel Coward's Present Laughter at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

Sidmouth Summer Play Festival. Present Laughter. Picture: Jonny Clines Archant

Present Laughter is currently being performed at London's Old Vic Theatre, starring Andrew Scott from the BBC's Sherlock and Fleabag.

However, the people of Sidmouth don't have to travel so far to get to see this wonderful comedy as it is play number five of the twelve week Sidmouth Summer Play Festival at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, from Thursday July 18 until Wednesday 24.

Successful and self-obsessed light comedy actor, Garry Essendine, prepares for a touring commitment in Africa. In a series of events bordering on farce, he has to deal with women trying to seduce him, placate both his long-suffering secretary and his estranged wife, cope with a crazed young playwright, and overcome his impending mid-life crisis.

Noel Coward played the lead role himself when the play premiered in 1942 and it remains one of his best-loved comedies.

Producer Jonny Clines said:

"Noel Coward is a favourite playwright for many people and is always a popular choice for the Sidmouth Play Festival. Following our successful revivals of Blithe Spirit, Hay Fever, Private Lives and Relative Values we are so pleased to be able to perform Present Laughter. And who needs Andrew Scott when we have Sidmouth regular, Alec Fellows-Bennett, as our leading man? The audience are in for a real treat."

Andrew Beckett, the director of Present Laughter cannot wait for the audience to see the play.

"Rehearsals have been great fun. Noel Coward is such a witty and clever writer and we are all enjoying bringing his characters to life. I love hearing the theatre filled with laughter and I have high hopes for Present Laughter. It should be a great night out for the people of Sidmouth."

The Sidmouth Summer Play Festival features a total of 12 plays, with the cast rehearsing for the next production while performing the current one. Still to come are a couple of thrillers, two farces, a drama and two comedies, including a classic from Alan Ayckbourn.

For more details about the upcoming shows, or to book tickets, call 01395 514 413 or visit the theatre's website. Season tickets are available.