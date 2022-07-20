News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Wonderful' dresses by royal designer on show at Kennaway House

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:19 PM July 20, 2022
Angela Hollingshead, Anne Postlethwaite and Pam Gentle dressed up to visit the exhibition

Angela Hollingshead, Anne Postlethwaite and Pam Gentle dressed up to visit the exhibition - Credit: Maria McCarthy

An exhibition of dresses designed by royal couturier Sir Norman Hartnell has attracted praise from visitors to Kennaway House. 

The collection is owned by Sir Norman’s goddaughter Claire Williams, and is on display until Friday, July 22. 

There was a private view on Tuesday, July 19, when Claire gave a talk about her famous relative. 

Robin Foster from Honiton said: “The talk was fascinating and so full of interesting anecdotes. The exhibition itself is stunning and it's wonderful to be able to get so close to these wonderful gowns.' 
 
Angela Hollingshead from Sidmouth said: ''A magical, fun and educational event - I'm so glad I came. We're so lucky to have the chance to view this exhibition in Sidmouth in the wonderful environment of Kennaway House." 

Merie Matthews said: “I spotted a poster and dropped in on impulse. I'm so glad I did as I've never seen such a range of pristine, beautiful vintage dresses.”

Admission to the exhibition is £5, with proceeds going to the armed forces charity SSAFA.

